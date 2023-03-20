Virender Sehwag's statements have as much clarity as his batting. The legendary batter changed the definition of how openers played in Tests with his brutal hitting. It made Sehwag a popular name and one of the most feared batters during his playing days. He was the first Indian batter to score a triple ton in Tests and came within seven runs of becoming the first batter to score three triple tons. In 2017, he was approached to apply for the India coach's role as Anil Kumble's successor.

Sehwag said that then India captain Virat Kohli and BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary had approached him. The 2007 World T20 winner and member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team added that he was told that since thing were not working out between Kohli and then coach Anil Kumble, he was being asked to apply for the top post.

"I wouldn't have applied if Virat Kohli and then BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary hadn't approached me. We had a meeting, and he (Choudhary) told me that things weren't working out between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble we want you to take the coaching position. He told that me that Kumble's contract will expire after the Champions Trophy in 2017 and then you can travel to West Indies with the team," said the legendary opener on News18 Chaupal.

He added that he didn't get the choice to select his own support staff and hence did not take the job. "I didn't say yes or no, but I said if I travel to West Indies, I would want my coaching staff, the assistant coach, bowling coach, batting coach and the fielding coach. I want my own choice for the support staff and I didn't get that choice so I didn't travel to West Indies," Sehwag added.