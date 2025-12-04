In a strong message to the cricketing establishment, veteran and former India selector Madan Lal has urged BCCI not to compel Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma into retirement prematurely. Speaking during an Asian Legends League event, Lal stressed that both players remain in outstanding ODI form, making them appear “like 28- to 30-year-olds” and should alone decide when to end their international careers.

Madan Lal's remarks come amid growing speculation over Kohli and Rohit's future in the 50-over format. Although both have already retired from T20Is and Test cricket this year, they are continuing in ODIs, reportedly with an eye on the 2027 World Cup. ￼

Lal argued that pressure to retire often overlooks current performance. “The way they are playing the ODI series shows they are still very, very fresh and look like they are some 28 or 30-years-old.” he said, pointing to their recent displays as proof of their readiness. According to Lal, demanding their exit simply because they've hung in the game for long would be unfair. "The way Virat Kohli is running (between the wickets while) taking the singles and hitting the balls. It's nice to see" he added

He also acknowledged the challenging position of selectors and coaches, especially when public expectations run high. Having served as both a selector and coach during his career, Lal said "The first person to be criticised is the coach and the selector, I have been both, so they will get the criticism, never mind. As long as your conscience is right, that matters, If the team is not doing good then it becomes a case of (critics) going after the selectors. But if the team is not doing well then it is also a calculative thing that your coach is as good as your team.”

Cricket fans and analysts have been debating whether India should phase in younger talent or continue to rely on veterans like Kohli and Rohit. For now, Madan Lal's stance is clear: if the veterans are still performing and willing, they deserve the right to decide their own futures.