Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Virat Kohli enjoys batting against Australia and if the star batsman can cross the 20-run mark, he can score big in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Oval. Kohli was instrumental in India retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year and he also brought an end to his Test century drought. In the 2021-23 World Test Championships, Kohli currently has 869 runs with the help of multiple tons.

“Virat Kohli will wake up differently if the match is against Australia, he smells the coffee much earlier if it's Australia, so if he gets going, gets to 20, then we will have some fun,” Shastri said.

Earlier, Kohli said that his motivation to do well increases while playing against Australia because of their competitiveness and high level of skill set.

Ahead of India's ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval from June 7 onwards, Virat had an interview with Star Sports where he said, "Australian team is a very competitive side that if you give them even a small window, they will come very hard at you and capitalise. Their skill set is really high. That is the reason my motivation increases even more and I had to take my game to the next level against them. I have to rise and elevate my game against Australia to beat them."

Virat indeed loves playing against Australia. In 24 Tests against Australia, he has scored 1,979 runs at an average of 48.26, with eight tons and five fifties. His best score is 186. Across all formats against Australia, Virat has played 92 matches, in which he has scored 4,945 runs at an average of 50.97. His best score is 186. He has scored 16 centuries and 24 fifties against Aussies.

