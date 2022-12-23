After being acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 13.25 cr, England batter Harry Brook expressed his happiness and said he was lost for words and thanked SRH for picking him for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Brook has been bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 for Rs 13.25 crores."Phew! That was fierce England's Harry Brook is SOLD for INR 13.25 Crore to @SunRisers W.O.W," tweeted IPL.

"Hi Orange Army. I am really excited and grateful for this opportunity to come to the IPL this year. I am really looking forward to play for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. I have heard the atmosphere is unbelievable. One of the best grounds in the comp (competition). So, I am really excited for us to be back to Uppal," Brook said in a video posted by Sunrisers Hyderabad on their Twitter handle.

Brook said he was having dinner with his family when SRH bought him. He will make his IPL debut for the 2016 champions next season.

"I have lost words, I was having dinner with my mother and grandmother, they were crying when SRH picked me up. Thank you so much SRH," Brook said.

Brook recently emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Test series against Pakistan, scoring 468 runs at an average of 93.60, with three centuries and one half-century and the best score of 153. He was also given the 'Man of the Series' for his superb performance in the longer format.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Brook was also given the 'Man of the Series' award for his superb show in the seven-match T20I series against the Asian giants that took place in September-October as a part of the tour. In seven innings, he scored 238 runs at an average of 79.33, with one half-century and the best score of 81*.

Brook became the highest-bought player by SRH in this auction and received the third-highest winning bid for an English player after all-rounders Sam Curran (Rs 18.25cr) and Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25cr).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

India's Top FIFA World Cup Final Moments