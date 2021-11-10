India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Wednesday thanked Team India's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and other members of the support staff for always offering support, motivation, and encouragement. Shastri (head coach), Bharat Arun (bowling coach), and R Sridhar (fielding coach) had the ICC Men's T20 World Cup as their last assignment and now Rahul Dravid will be taking over as the head coach and his first assignment would be home T20I and Test series against New Zealand.

"For the words of support, motivation, and encouragement. For the guidance and the tireless work behind the scenes. For being a constant source of learning and counsel. Thank you for your invaluable contribution and good luck for your future endeavours," tweeted Bumrah.

— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 10, 2021

Head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar's tenures ended with India crashing out of the ICC T20 World Cup in the Super 12 stage. Under Shastri, Team India played 43 Tests, out of which the side won 25 and lost 13. Not to forget, Shastri and Co also have a good showing in England on their CV. Team India lead the five-match series 2-1 and the final match of the series will be played next year.

Team India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri. The Men in Blue managed to win 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is.

The bilateral series is where the 'Men in Blue' dominated, but the ICC title kept on eluding Shastri and Kohli, and it is safe to say that the wheels came off in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which was the last assignment for Shastri.