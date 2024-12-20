Ravichandran Ashwin shocked the cricket world on Wednesday by announcing his international retirement. Nobody saw it coming and a result, the decision met with mixed reactions. While many wished Ashwin for his illustrious career at the highest level, there were some cricket experts and former players who questioned the timing of his retirement. Notably, Ashwin was benched in the first Test of India's ongoing five-match series against Australia, before getting a chance in the second game and then being benched again in the third one.

While the Australia Test series has still two matches left, Ashwin decided to hang up his boots mid-way. Talking about the retirement, former Pakistan player Basit Ali opined that Ashwin should have retired after the Australia series or the New Zealand series that concluded in early November this year.

Ali also said that had Virat Kohli been the captain of the Indian cricket team, he would not have let Ashwin retire mid-series.

"I saw his (Ashwin's) press conference and it looked like he didn't speak about many things. I can guarantee that Virat Kohli wouldn't have let Aswhin retire mid-series if he were the captain," Ali said on his official YouTube channel.

"Iska side effect ayega (It's side effect will come some day). Whoever has done this. Who think that Ashwin is not as impactful as he used to be. I agree to this, but he hasn't become so bad that you put him under pressure. Cricket is a game of confidence," he added.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar didn't appreciate the timing of R Ashwin's retirement call on Wednesday, saying the premier off-spinner could have waited for the series against Australia to end as India will now be one member short in the remaining two Tests.

Former India captain Kapil Dev too expressed that he would not have wanted the ace Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin to retire from the game in such a manner. Instead, he would have preferred to bid him farewell with great respect and joy.

