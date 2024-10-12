Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj on Friday was appointed as the Telangana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made the announcement that Siraj would be granted a Group-I government post for his service to the Indian team, including the T20 World Cup success earlier this year. Along with the DSP post in Telangana police, the pacer was alotted a 600 square yards of land by the government near Road No. 78 in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

Siraj took charge as DSP on Friday after reporting to the DGP Telangana Police, Dr. Jitender. Pictures of Siraj in a police uniform have gone viral on social media. Siraj expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude to the CM for this honor.

Here's how internet reacted:

Siraj is finally coming to arrest everyone who made his fake account. pic.twitter.com/zRCIWNc1A4 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 12, 2024

DSP MOHAMMAD SIRAJ

Mohammad Siraj Official DSP Hai Dusre Wale Fake hai .

Mohammad Siraj Assumed His Role as Deputy Suprintendent of police After reporting to the Director General of police in Telangana on Friday. #Mohammadsiraj #Dspmohammadsiraj pic.twitter.com/4Wpve93Bhn — viralmemes (@viralmemeso) October 11, 2024

Siraj coming to practice in police dress



Gambhir, Rohit & co : pic.twitter.com/gYIF8lTBTe — Telugu Swaggers (@Telugu_Swaggers) October 11, 2024

Moh Siraj appointed as DSP. Beware of trolling him, he has got the power now. pic.twitter.com/IBnfU9JUzs — Sunil the Cricketer (@1sInto2s) October 11, 2024

On Friday, Siraj was named in India's 15-man squad for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, starting October 16.

Siraj is one the three pacers in the squad, along side Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah, who was appointed vice-captain of the Test team.

Siraj gained prominance after helping India beat Australia 2-1 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

Siraj made his Test debut during the tour after several senior members of the team missed out due to injury.

He is likely to be part of India's squad when the Rohit Sharma-led side travel to Australia later this year to play five Tests Down Under.

India captain Rohit will reportedly miss one of the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

In his absence, Bumrah could lead the team following his elevation as vice-captain of the Test team.

India's squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

Travelling Reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav and Prasidh Krishna