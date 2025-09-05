The "crisis man" tag sits best on Tanush Kotian, who once again showcased his ability to absorb pressure with a fighting fifty to shore up West Zone against Central Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals in Bengaluru. Kotian (76) first made 148 runs for the sixth wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad and then made 84 for the seventh wicket with Shardul Thakur to take West past the 400-run mark. Kotian said batting lower down the order is a challenge that he enjoys now. "Batting down the order, I take it as a challenge. There are so many good batsmen in the team that I have to go low down the order, so I try to contribute as much as I can, down the order, with the tailenders to give the bowlers a cushion to bowl," Kotian said after the second day's play on Friday.

The Mumbai batter also had made a crucial unbeaten 90 for India A against the England Lions ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, handing his side a draw.

So, how does he consistently tackle such tight situations with composure? "I've played for Mumbai for the last 3-4 years, so I have an idea of how to bat down the order and how to absorb the pressure. I know how to take chances, when to take chances to keep the game going.

"I don't think about how many wickets have gone or anything like that. I have confidence in my game, so I focus on my game, analyse my game, and how can I play my shots and how can I get the team out of that pressure situation, that's my game plan, and it can bog down the opposition," he added.

But has he ever felt the need to go up the batting order and bat without so much pressure on him? "Sometimes I feel that I should go up, but the team is providing me with this situation, so I have to keep it up." However, Kotian, who was called up to India squad after R Ashwin retired following the Brisbane Test against Australia last year, is not thinking far too ahead of a busy international season and wants to maintain the good work that he has been doing.

"In the last 6 months, I am trying to do what I have been doing, I am not thinking that I will play this match, I will play that match. The future is with the selectors, but I try to give my 100% whether it is batting or bowling, "So it stays in my mind and if I have to take wickets, I will have to give my 100% and if I have to score, I will have to give my 100%," he noted.

I stay in the present: Jagadeesan

Narayan Jagadeesan said his surprise India call has not added any pressure on him or changed his perspective about the game or himself.

Jagadeesan, who made a fine 197 for South Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinals against North Zone, was called up to the India squad for the fifth Test against England after Rishabh Pant injured his toe in the fourth Test at Manchester.

"If I'm going to think about that, that's just added pressure on me. I'm here to just enjoy the sport and make sure that I enjoy each and every match that I get to play.

"I need to be grateful for the opportunity that I'm getting here because there're a billion people who want to play the Duleep Trophy, Ranji Trophy and, you know, be part of the Indian team.

"So, you know, it's not just about your own performances, but it is also about how the team combination is and all the other stuff. So, there are a lot of X factors. So, it's about staying in the present and not thinking about the future," said Jagadeesan.

The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper batter said he just needed to take the positives out of getting drafted into the India squad.

"It's just about enjoying the sport till the day I play. When I got the Indian call-up...I think I need to just take the positives out of it in terms of being more confident.

"I was very lucky to be there. And I think I just have to, you know, take some confidence out of it and, you know, make sure that I can translate that while I go on to play," he added.

