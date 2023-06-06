Two Indian batters who will be closely watch in the World Test Championship final against Australia will be Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill. While Kohli has been a great performer in India colours over more than a decade, Gill has shown the potential to be among the world's best in coming times. Ahead of the important match, Kohli opened up on the potential of Gill. "He (Gill) speaks to me a lot about the game, is very keen to learn and has an amazing skill set at his age," Kohli told the ICC.

"He has got an amazing ability and a temperament to perform at the highest level and is confident and we do have that relationship and we do have that understanding based upon respect."

"I am keen to help him grow and really understand his potential and come into his own so that he can play for a long time and perform consistently and India cricket gets benefited," Kohli said.

Many social media users have given Kohli the tag of 'King' and Gill of that of 'prince'.

"These tags of king and prince and all of that kind of thing are great for the public and spectators to see, but I think the job of any senior player is to help improve the youngsters and give them the insight you have had throughout your career," Kohli said.

"As long as a guy is keen to learn like him he is going to be fine as he wants to learn how to do this for a long time at the highest level and perform consistently.

"He is a lovely kid and he is playing amazingly well and I wish he continues the same in this Test match."

India captain Rohit Sharma will partner Gill at the top of India's batting order for the south London clash that commences on Wednesday and the veteran is also confident he will perform.

