The Shubman Gill era is taking shape in Indian cricket. The 26-year-old has evidently been earmarked as the long-term leader of the Team India across formats, and is now the captain in both Tests and ODIs. In T20Is, Gill serves as vice-captain to 35-year-old Suryakumar Yadav, who was appointed in the role after India's T20 World Cup 2025 triumph. Gill is almost certainly next in line for the role of T20I captain, once Suryakumar steps aside. On this note, Suryakumar has himself candidly expressed his "fear" of losing the captaincy, and how that fear acts as a form of motivation.

"I won't lie, everyone feels that fear. But, it is the kind of fear that keeps you motivated," Suryakumar said, speaking at Express Adda.

"I am very happy for him that he has become captain in two formats. The camaraderie between me and him (Gill) is amazing off the field and on it. I know what kind of player and human he is. So it just motivates me to do well but I am happy for him," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar Yadav stated that he does not allow fear to impact his performances for India.

"If I was someone who got affected by things like these and thought so much about it, I wouldn't have played my first ball in international cricket the way I did. So I have left that fear behind a long time back. I believe if I am working hard on myself, following things that have to be followed, working very hard and being honest to myself, the rest will be taken care of," Suryakumar added.

Suryakumar recently won his first title as Indian captain, leading the side to Asia Cup 2025 victory.

The 35-year-old, who once held the spot of No. 1-ranked T20I men's batter for nearly two years, is set to play for India again in the five-match T20I series against Australia Down Under, starting October 29.