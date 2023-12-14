The Kalinga Super Cup will follow the AFC's six foreign players rule, the All India Football Federation announced on Thursday. The 16 participating teams can register up to six foreign players in the starting line-up with one from Asia. This is in accordance with the AFC club competitions regulations.

"This decision has been taken in view of the fact that winners of the Kalinga Super Cup will qualify for the AFC Champions League 2 2024-25," the AIFF stated.

The Indian Super League follows a 3:1 rule -- three non-Asian and one Asian player in the starting XI, even as the top-tier league allows to register six foreign players.

The 12 ISL clubs have gained direct entry, while the I-League franchises will play the qualifiers to determine the remaining four teams.

The teams are divided into four groups with the top-four making the semi-finals.

Advertisement

The tournament will take place across two venues in Odisha from January 9-28.

Tournament draw is slated on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)