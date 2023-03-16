Sunrisers Hyderabad revealed their jersey for the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The team took to their official Twitter handle to reveal the jersey through a photoshoot featuring Indian international stars like batter Mayank Agarwal, pace sensation Umran Malik and all-rounder Washington Sundar. Sunrisers Hyderabad will start off their IPL 2023 campaign on April 2 against Rajasthan Royals at their home ground, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Last season, SRH finished at the eighth position in the points table with six wins and eight losses and a total of 12 points. They failed to qualify for playoffs.

Recently, South Africa batter Aiden Markram was named the captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2023.

The 28-year-old Protea is not new to the leadership role having led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the inaugural SA20 title earlier this month. He played a crucial role in the side's SA20 triumph, ending the season as the third-highest run-scorer.

Sunrisers had to decide on the leadership role after releasing New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson prior to the IPL mini-auction in December last year. The batter struggled for form in the 2022 IPL and scored 216 runs in his 13 innings.

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who has been with the franchise since its inception and opener Mayank Agarwal who last captained Punjab Kings were also in the reckoning for the top job. Mayank Agarwal was secured by the franchise for INR 8.25 crore.

However, the Sunrisers Hyderabad management went ahead with Markram given his success in the SA20 league.

In December last year, the management named West Indies legend Brian Lara as the head coach ahead of the IPL auction. They made some big purchases in the auction with Harry Brook being the heftiest buy.

Brook was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2023 for INR 13.25 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Squad strength: 25 players (overseas 8)

Players bought at IPL 2023 auction: Harry Brook (INR 13.25 crore), Mayank Agarwal (INR 8.25 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (INR 5.25 crore), Adil Rashid (INR 2 crore), Mayank Markande (INR 50 lakh), Vivrant Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Samarth Vyas (INR 20 lakh), Sanvir Singh (INR 20 lakh), Upendra Yadav (INR 25 lakh), Mayank Dagar (INR 1.8 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (INR 20 lakh), Akeal Hosein (INR 1 crore), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh).

Players retained - Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

