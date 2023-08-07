Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday announced the appointment of Daniel Vettori as their head coach, snapping the alliance with Brian Lara that lasted two seasons. This will be former New Zealand captain Vettori's second coaching stint in the IPL as he had earlier coached Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2018. Vettori has also worked as Australia men's team's assistant coach recently, and he also had a stint with Bangladesh as a spin consultant. "Kiwi legend Daniel Vettori joins #OrangeArmy as Head Coach," said Sunrisers on their Twitter handle. Vettori, a left-arm spinner of repute, is currently coaching Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred. During his stint with RCB, Vettori had guided them to IPL play-offs in 2015 and final in 2016.

Confirming parting ways with Lara, the SRH said: "As our two-year association with Lara came to an end, we bid adieu to him.

"Thank you for the contribution to the Sunrisers. We wish you all the best for your future endeavours." Lara had taken over from Tom Moody as the head coach ahead of the IPL 2023. The West Indian legend had joined the SRH as batting coach during the IPL 2022.

Lara had a miserable time as Sunrisers head coach as the franchise finished 10th in the IPL 2023, and their last play-off appearance was in 2020.

Moody was their head coach in IPL 2019 before giving way to Trevor Bayliss for the IPL 2020 and 2021 seasons.

The latest announcement meant that the Sunrisers continue their constant change of head coaches, with Vettori becoming the fifth head coach in over the last six seasons.

The former Australian cricketer returned for another tenure in IPL 2022 but a year later he was replaced by Lara.