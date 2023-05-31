Legendary India opener Sunil Gavaskar picked Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal as the uncapped star to watch out for in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. It was a brilliant season for the left-handed batter who impressed everyone with his brand of batting and even won the Emerging Player award. Gavaskar said that his numbers and batting style has been quite beneficial for Jaiswal and tipped him for bigger things in the days to come. This season, he made 625 runs with an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of 163.61.

“The standout has been Yashasvi Jaiswal. Look at the hundred and the fifties he has scored. Look at the 500-odd runs that he has in the tournament. He has done that opening the batting and it tells you that he is something special,” Gavaskar said in an interaction with Sports Today.

Jaiswal won the 'Emerging Player of the Season' award for the Indian Premier League 2023.

The left-handed batter has caught the eyes of the viewers as well as spectators with his impressive batting performances throughout the IPL.

His most impressive performance was on showcase against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 11. Jaiswal struck the fastest half-century in the IPL history he crossed the 50-run mark in merely 13 balls.

On May 28, Jaiswal has also been added to the Indian squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final as a stand-by player as Ruturaj Gaikwad would be getting married on June 3.

The youngster showcased what he is truly capable of with his power-packed performances in the IPL 2023. In 14 matches, he scored 625 runs at an average of 48.07 and a strike rate of 163.61. He scored a century and five half-centuries, with best score of 124. He has scored the most runs by an uncapped player in the history of IPL in a single season.

Jaiswal's brilliant statistics do not stop here. He has 1,845 runs in 15 first-class cricket matches at an average of 80.21 with nine centuries and two fifties in just 26 innings. He has also scored 1,511 runs in 32 List-A cricket innings at an average of 53.96, with five centuries and seven fifties and the best score of 203.

(With ANI inputs)