 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Sunil Gavaskar Named As Commissioner Of T20 Mumbai League

Updated: 05 March 2018 20:55 IST

Sunil Gavaskar was named as the Commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League.

Sunil Gavaskar Named As Commissioner Of T20 Mumbai League
Gavaskar was named as the Commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League © AFP

Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar was on Monday named as the Commissioner of the inaugural edition of the T20 Mumbai League, which will be held from March 11 to 21. All the matches of the League, in which six teams are participating, will be held at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. The announcement to appoint Gavaskar was made by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and Probability Sports India Private Limited (PSIPL) through a media release. Gavaskar was the first Test batsman to score 10,000 runs.

"The T20 Mumbai League is a very exciting development in the city's cricketing landscape, and it is thrilling to be a part of it from the inaugural edition itself.

"Mumbai is bursting with talent, and the league will provide the much-needed platform for young cricketers to showcase their skills and scale great heights," Gavaskar was quoted as saying in the release.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Sunil Gavaskar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunil Gavaskar was named as the Commissioner of the T20 Mumbai League
  • The league will be held from March 11 to 21
  • All the matches of the League will be held at the iconic Wankhede
Related Articles
India Captain Virat Kohli Receives Test Championship Mace
India Captain Virat Kohli Receives Test Championship Mace
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Yuzvendra Chahal For Bowling No-Ball In 4th ODI
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Slams Yuzvendra Chahal For Bowling No-Ball In 4th ODI
MS Dhoni Could Have Carried On In Tests, Would Have Liked That: Sunil Gavaskar
MS Dhoni Could Have Carried On In Tests, Would Have Liked That: Sunil Gavaskar
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Questions India
India vs South Africa: Sunil Gavaskar Questions India's Team Selection For 2nd Test
Anil Kumble Is Seen At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma
Anil Kumble Is Seen At Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Wedding Reception. Twitter Into A Tizzy
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.