Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared a heartfelt message for Indian women's team star Jemimah Rodrigues after she decided to opt out of the ongoing season of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) to be with her close friend and teammate Smriti Mandhana during this tough phase. Mandhana's wedding was postponed last week after her father was hospitalised due to heart related health complications. On Thursday, Jemimah's WBBL franchise, Brisbane Heat, announced that the player requested to remain in India to support her friend Smriti.

Shetty highlighted the gesture on social media, calling it the purest form of friendship.

"Bumped into this article first thing in the morning and my heart felt full. Jemimah leaving the WBBL to be by Smriti's side. No big statements, just quiet solidarity. This is what real teammates do. Simple. Straight. Genuine," Shetty wrote on X (formerly) while sharing a newspaper clipping as well.

Jemimah had returned a few days back to attend Mandhana's wedding and was scheduled to fly back to complete her Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) assignment for Brisbane Heat.

"The Brisbane Heat have agreed to a request to release Jemimah Rodrigues from the remainder of the Women's Big Bash League," said Brisbane Heat in a statement.

"Rodrigues returned home to India after the Heat's match against the Hobart Hurricanes 10 days ago as part of a pre-arranged commitment where she was to be involved in Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana's wedding last weekend.

"However, the celebrations were subsequently postponed due to a health issue with Mandhana's father," the statement added.

The club said they had agreed to Jemimah's request for release. She was the Heat's No.1 pick at the 'International Player' draft earlier this year.

"Rodrigues will stay in India to support her teammate, and the Heat has agreed to her not returning for the final four games of the WBBL season." Jemimah had played a pivotal role in India lifting their maiden Women's World Cup, smashing an unbeaten century in the semifinal against seven-time champions Australia as the hosts overhauled a steep 300-plus total.