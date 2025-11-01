The much-anticipated Ashes series between Australia and England is set to begin at Perth Stadium on November 21, and ahead of the opener, veteran Australian batter Steve Smith had a cheeky response to the pre-series banter, admitting that this might be their "worst team since 2010," as per Fox Cricket. "It's our worst team, obviously, since 2010, that's the mail anyway," Smith laughed, referring to the recent remarks made by former England pacer Stuart Broad, as quoted from Fox Cricket.

Broad, speaking on his Love for Cricket podcast, had claimed that this is "the worst Australian team since 2010," while calling the current England squad "the best England team since 2010," referencing England's last Ashes win in Australia during the 2010-11 series.

Smith, however, chose to stay away from the verbal duels and underlined his excitement for the upcoming contest.

"There's obviously been the back and forth and plenty of banter, which I don't like to really get involved in," Smith said.

Reflecting on the quality of both sides, the Australian batter acknowledged England's recent form but backed his team's consistency over the past few years.

"It's going to be a wonderful series. I think England are a really good side at the moment. We've been a really good side over the last three or four years in particular, making two Test Championship finals," he added.

"It's going to be exciting. Can't wait," Smith said, setting the tone for what promises to be another thrilling Ashes battle.

