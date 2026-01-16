Steve Smith was on song during a Big Bash League game on Friday. Playing for the Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the right-handed batter smashed 100 off 42 balls against the Sydney Thunder. His century played a pivotal role in helping the Sixers secure a five-wicket victory in the game. Chasing 190 runs, the side reached home with 16 balls to spare. A decisive moment came on the final ball of the 11th over when Smith denied a single to his fellow batter Babar Azam.

Babar drove the ball to long-on for a single, but Smith, surprisingly, denied the run. The Australian player then explained to Babar at the end of the over that he was about to take the 'Power Surge' - a two-over period during which the fielding team is allowed to have only two players outside the circle.

What followed was absolute carnage from Smith as he went on to smash four consecutive sixes followed by a four off Ryan Hadley. The over yielded the Sydney Sixers 32 runs - the highest in BBL history.

Watch it here:

Sit back, relax and enjoy Steve Smith hitting four sixes in a row at the SCG #GoldenMoment #BBL15 @BKTtires pic.twitter.com/Iob6PX8tYa — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

On the first ball of the very next over, Babar chopped Nathan McAndrew's delivery onto his stumps. His frustration was quite visible after the dismissal as the batter smashed his bat on the boundary cushion.

"Wasn't happy, Babar."



Drama in the middle of the SCG after Steve Smith knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so he could take strike during the Power Surge. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/rTh0RXE0A5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

Steve Smith was named the Player of the Match. Opening up on his approach while taking the Power Surge, he said, "Yeah, so we spoke at the 10-over mark and they said, take the Surge straight away. I was like, no, give it one over. I want to hit to the short boundary and I don't want to screw up the first over. And I looked to try and get 30 off that over. I think we got 32. So it's a good result. I'm not sure Babar was too happy with me knocking back that single though."

"Yeah it was a nice wicket, obviously chasing 190 had to get off to a nice start. Babar and I had a really nice partnership there that set up the platform. And then got to the Surge and it was go time. So, yeah, fortunate enough to hit a few over the fence on the Surge and get us in front of the race," Smith added.