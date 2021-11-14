West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor on Sunday completed 5000 ODI runs and became the third women cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Taylor reached the 5000 run mark in the 3rd ODI match against Pakistan of the West Indies women tour of Pakistan, 2021 at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday. India women's skipper Mithali Raj is at the top of the tally with 7391 runs, which is followed by England's Charlotte Marie Edwards and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor with 5992 and 5024 runs, respectively.

Coming to the match, West Indies restricted Pakistan to 225/7 in the 3rd ODI clash. Shakera Selman and Aaliyah Alleyne were picks of the bowlers as they scalped two wickets each for West Indies.

For Pakistan, Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz played knocks of 58 and 44 runs, respectively.