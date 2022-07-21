Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka's Injured Maheesh Theekshana Out Of Second Pakistan Test
Maheesh Theekshana returned figures of 2-68 in Pakistan's first innings in the opening Test, which the hosts lost by four wickets in Galle on Wednesday
Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of second Test against Pakistan.© AFP
Sri Lankan bowler Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the second Test against Pakistan with a finger injury, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.
The spinner returned figures of 2-68 in Pakistan's first innings in the opening Test, which the hosts lost by four wickets in Galle on Wednesday.
Uncapped all-rounder Lakshitha Manasinghe comes into the squad as replacement.
Batsman Pathum Nissanka, who contracted Covid in the middle of the second Australia Test earlier this month, returns for the final Pakistan match starting on Sunday in Galle.
