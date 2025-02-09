Following his side's loss to Australia, former Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who is retiring from international cricket, expressed satisfaction with the way his career concluded and hinted at taking up coaching as his next job. Dimuth could not get a fine farewell in his international career, as he could score just 36 and 14 in his final match, which was won by Australia by nine wickets. The seventh player to play 100 Tests for Sri Lanka, Karunaratne retires as the fourth-highest run-getter for Lankan Lions in Tests, with 7,222 runs at an average of 39.25, with 16 centuries and 39 fifties. His best score is 244.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Dimuth said, "Yes I am (emotional). It is a long career. I was spending so much time with my friends, so I am emotional leaving them. But wherever I go, I will always be supporting them. When I started to play Test cricket, that was my one goal to play 100 Tests and scoring 10,000 runs. I am happy the way I am today. Want to thank everyone who supported me in my career."

"Going to Australia now to learn those coaching levels. Want to stay with my family - have missed spending a lot of time with them. Would like to thank all the fans who supported me whether I was doing well or not. My teammates - happy faces all the time. This is cricket - you have to go one day. This is the time for me," he added.

He also captained Sri Lanka in 30 Tests, winning 12 and losing 12, while six matches ended in a draw.

Dimuth played 50 ODIs as well, scoring 1,316 runs at an average of 31.33, with a century and 11 fifties. His best score is 103.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Half-centuries from Kusal Mendis (85 in 139 balls, with 10 fours and a six) and Dinesh Chandimal (74 in 163 balls, with six fours and a six) took Sri Lanka to 257 in 97.4 overs. Sri Lanka lost their wickets regularly, but a 65-run seventh wicket stand between Kusal and Ramesh Mendis (28 in 94 balls, with two fours) stretched SL past the 200-run mark.

Mitchell Starc (3/27), Matthew Kuhnemann (3/63), and Nathan Lyon (3/96) were top wicket-takers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia lost Travis Head (21), Marnus Labuschagne (4), and Usman Khawaja (36) early, leaving the team struggling at 91/3.

However, centuries from Alex Carey (156 in 188 balls, with 15 fours and two sixes) and Steve Smith (131 in 254 balls, with 10 fours and a six) pushed Australia beyond the 300-run mark as they put on 259 runs for the fourth wicket. A valuable knock of 31 by Beau Webster took the Aussies to 414 runs, giving them a lead of 157 runs.

Prabath Jayasuriya (5/151) took another five-wicket haul, while Nishan Peiris (3/94) and Ramesh (2/81) also delivered with the ball.

In their second innings, Sri Lanka lost wickets early once again, reduced to 81/4. Half-centuries from Angelo Mathews (76 in 149 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Kusal Mendis (50 in 54 balls, with five fours and a six) took the Lankan Lions to 231 runs, giving them a 74-run lead.

Kuhnemann (4/63) and Lyon (4/84) were top wicket-getters for Aussies yet again.

Australia was given 75 runs to win, which they chased down with Usman Khawaja (27*) and Marnus Labuschagne (26*) unbeaten after Travis Head (20) fell to Jayasuriya.

Carey earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock of 156 while Smith earned the 'Player of the Series' for his two centuries.

