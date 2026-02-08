Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to bowl against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026© AFP
Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: With the aim to put on an improved show, Sri Lanka kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against an unpredictable Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. Ireland captain Paul Stirling has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. In their dress rehearsal for the tournament, Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 series sweep at the hands of England, with both their batting and bowling failing to impress. While the Dasun Shanaka-led side aims to forget the disappointing result, Ireland will be eager to take advantage of that and create an upset. (Live Scorecard)
Match 6, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 08, 2026
Play In Progress
SL
0/0 (0.0)
IRE
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Ireland won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
0* (0)
Kamil Mishara
0 (0)
Bowler
Matthew Humphreys
0/0 (0)
Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Live
Off the mark straightaway!
Let's play! The national anthems have been sung and we are ready for the action to begin. For those tuning in just now, a reminder that this is the third game of the day. In the afternoon, New Zealand successfully chased down 183 against Afghanistan in Chennai and just a few moments ago, Nepal fell 4 runs agonizingly short of England's 184 at the Wankhede. The Irish get into a huddle and after a few last-minute words, disperse. Now walk the Lankan openers - Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara. It will be the spin of Matthew Humphreys to start things off. Nissanka to face. Here we go!
Sri Lanka Matha - Yes, that time of the game when every country's individual's hair stands on end. The national anthem. The match officials - that's the four umpires and the match referee - make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the two teams. It will be Ireland's anthem first, succeeded by that of the Lankans.
England save the blushes! Phew. That is what the whole of UK would be feeling right now. England's opening match of the 2026 World Cup, often a slippery peel, against 'minnows' Nepal. Oops... no one is a minnow these days. Especially in T20 cricket. England bat first and post a competitive 184/7. Safe? Think again. Nepal fought tooth and nail and came to needing 10 runs in the last over, unfortunately undone by a brilliant last over from Sam Curran, which went for just 5 runs! England survive a scare and come up triumphs by just 4 runs. Net run rate could be very crucial in this tournament but for now, Harry Brook and co will take the 2 points. The smiles on the English faces reveal more of relief than joy. Tough luck for Nepal, but well fought, lads.
The skipper of Sri Lanka, DASUN SHANAKA, feels that this looks like a very good track, so anything over 170 would be very good on this pitch. On being asked as to what will it take for the Lankans to get back to winning ways, Shanaka replies saying that the team has covered a lot of areas coming ino the World Cup, but is now settled with 5 quality batters and 5 quality bowlers. On the chance of playing a World Cup in front of their home crowd, Dasun admits that the team is excited to play in what can be called as their 'home World Cup'.
PAUL STIRLING, the captain of Ireland, says that the wicket looks drier than the last time. Adds that they need to be at their best and informs that they have gone in with the extra batter.
Ireland (Playing XI) - Paul Stirling (C), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Matthew Humphreys.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana.
TOSS - Time for the flip of the coin. The two captains are out in the middle - Dasun Shanaka and Paul Stirling. Shanaka is the home captain, so he will give it a toss while Stirling will call. HEADS is the call and it is a HEAD. IRELAND CHOOSE TO BOWL FIRST.
PITCH REPORT - Former Aussie World Cup champion, MATTHEW HAYDEN, informs us about the conditions. Says that they are perfect to play cricket with just a gentle breeze blowing across. On the dimensions. Haydos is marvelled by the size, noting that down the ground the distance is 84 metres, while the square sides read 71 and 77 metres. Former Sri Lankan World Cup champion RUSSELL ARNOLD now gets across for his thoughts. Informs that history says that 125 is the average winning score here in the last 10 games. However, he just scratches that thought for this clash because he calls tonight's deck as a belter, with a nice covering of grass. Predicts that the ball will slide onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line. Warns them of not too much bounce but adds that there will be just a little bit of spin. For Arnold, 175 is the par score for him tonight.
An upset on the cards? Boy o boy, never thought it could come to this. Chasing 185 against England at the Wankhede, Nepal are 175/6 and need 10 runs in the last over! Could they actually achieve the unthinkable?
Dry pitch on offer? On Saturday, Irish wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker had a look at the surface and opined that a very dry track is in the offing for Sunday's clash. He expects both sides to include an extra spinner in their side and to be mentally prepared for a spin test. But just a reminder to everyone, this is an evening game and usually, there is dew present in Colombo. Dew is one thing which cannot be predicted in advance. As in, if there has been rain around the area, chances are that there might be no precipitation. Additionally, if there is a nice breeze blowing across, then also, the chances of dew coming are very less. Usually, dew comes when there is a big difference in the temperatures during the day and the night. Summer has not yet started in the Island nation so it is not like there will be a massive dip in the evenings. So as a captain, it is pretty difficult to make a decision based on the dew. The skippers will have to take a call on how the surface looks.
Thank you for the support! (Or not)? Well, no pun intended here. Sri Lanka are coming off a home 0-3 whitewash to Pakistan and skipper Dasun Shanaka certainly did not mince words while criticizing the pitches in that series. Shanaka felt that the tracks were way too slow for a T20 format and made the batters work extra hard for their runs, something which he believes, should not be happening in this format. Shanaka might get a slight relief in that area, because as far as the World Cups or any ICC tournament is concerned, a separate set of curators are assigned. And usually, the pitches tend to be a lot more batter friendly in such tournaments. Having said that though, if I were in Shanaka's place, I would rather prefer a slow and low pitch, simply because of the teams in my group - Australia, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman. Except Oman, who is likely to play better on sluggish tracks?
Kya se kya ho gaya - Well, there is a reason we are starting with this lyric from a Hindi film song. This literally means from what, to what. The T20 World Cup came into inception in 2007 and from 2009-2014, that's 4 seasons in a row, Sri Lanka qualified for the semifinals at least in each. However, post 2014, in a total of 4 World Cup editions, the Lankan lions have simply forgotten to roar, not making it to the knockouts in even one edition! With the Lankans scheduled to play 4 matches at home in the league stage and later, Colombo and Pallekele scheduled to host the Super Eights, the 'home' nation will believe that they can turn around their woeful World Cup record of late.
Bright and sunny! Hurrah for starters. Live pictures show a picturesque Premadasa bathed in sunshine, and if we are to believe the forecast, there is no rain predicted for tonight at least. Fingers crossed, it stays that way. The players are at the ground, going through their warm-up rituals.
2026 WC debut - Colombo makes its 2026 World Cup debut as co-hosts Sri Lanka get ready to play their first game of the tournament. This is the first match of Group B, while Groups A, C and D have at least had two teams playing a game. And while the expectations and pressure of being a co-host would be high, the weather factor makes it equally challenging as with Colombo and actually anywhere in Sri Lanka, one can never predict what's coming for the day.
... MATCH DAY ...
A World Cup crossroads - 'Every World Cup has a moment where the story truly begins' and that moment arrives in Colombo as Sri Lanka, the 2014 T20 World Cup champions and co-hosts of this year's tournament, step into familiar territory at the R. Premadasa Stadium knowing they have a point to prove after failing to make it out of the group stage in the last edition, while Ireland endured a winless campaign. With Group B also featuring heavyweights Australia alongside Oman and Zimbabwe, this opening clash suddenly carries huge significance as the winner will immediately gain an early upper hand in the race for qualification. Spin, skill and Sri Lanka’s edge - Sri Lanka come into the tournament with a squad built for home conditions but one that has shown mixed results in recent T20I series, especially in the 3-0 whitewash against England at home, where flashes of brilliance have too often been followed by batting collapses and lapses in execution, making the role of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis at the top absolutely vital as they look to provide both stability and tempo in the Powerplay, allowing the likes of Kamil Mishara and the middle order to attack without reckless pressure. The true backbone of this Sri Lankan side, however, lies in their bowling and all-round depth, with Wanindu Hasaranga once again set to be the key figure in Colombo, where his ability to take wickets through the middle overs, control the run rate and add late runs with the bat can tilt games on its head, supported superbly by the mystery spin of Maheesh Theekshana and the left-arm variation of Dunith Wellalage, a trio perfectly suited to the slow, gripping surface at Premadasa that rewards accuracy and deception. With Dushmantha Chameera providing pace and movement with the new ball and Matheesha Pathirana's yorkers and slower balls closing out innings at the death, Sri Lanka possess a bowling attack that can dominate every phase, even if their recent weakness has been a lack of early breakthroughs and an occasional tendency to leak boundaries under pressure. The Irish test - Ireland, on the other hand, arrive as dangerous outsiders led by the ever-aggressive Paul Stirling, whose Powerplay hitting can instantly swing momentum, and Harry Tector, the calm and technically assured anchor who often holds their innings together, with Lorcan Tucker and the younger Tector Tim adding depth and flexibility through the middle, all of it underpinned by growing confidence after back-to-back T20I series wins over Italy and the UAE coming into this tournament. Their bowling unit, spearheaded by the left-arm pace of Josh Little and backed by the control and movement of Mark Adair and Barry McCarthy, gives them a disciplined and varied attack capable of creating pressure in all phases. On a surface that traditionally favours turn and clever variations, George Dockrell and Gareth Delany could also extract plenty from the track with their intelligent spin bowling to play a key role. The big test, however, will be how they cope with sustained high-quality spin, especially against Sri Lanka's stacked middle-over bowling resources. Team Form (Last 5 completed T20Is, latest results first) - Sri Lanka - LLLWL | Ireland - WWLWW. What to expect? With Sri Lanka looking to make a strong statement on home soil and Ireland eager to erase memories of a winless last World Cup, this contest feels like far more than just another group match, especially with history adding another layer as these two sides have met three times in the T20 World Cup before, with Sri Lanka unbeaten against the Irish after victories in the 2009, 2021 and 2022 editions, and in a tight Group B, a fast start here could define the path both teams take through the rest of the tournament.