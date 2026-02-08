Sri Lanka vs Ireland Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: With the aim to put on an improved show, Sri Lanka kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against an unpredictable Ireland at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo tonight. Ireland captain Paul Stirling has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. In their dress rehearsal for the tournament, Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 series sweep at the hands of England, with both their batting and bowling failing to impress. While the Dasun Shanaka-led side aims to forget the disappointing result, Ireland will be eager to take advantage of that and create an upset. (Live Scorecard)