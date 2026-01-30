Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming 1st T20I: Sri Lanka and England face each other in a three-match T20I series. The games will serve as a T20 World Cup 2026 dress rehearsal for the sides. The mega event, which is being hosted by India and Sri Lanka, will start on February 7. Dasun Shanaka will remain the captain of Sri Lanka, with the hosts retaining the core group that featured in the recent series against Pakistan. England, on the other hand, have already named their playing XI for the game. Harry Brook will lead the side that has the likes of Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Will Jacks and Jofra Archer.

Ace right-arm pacer Archer has been included in the playing XI after making a full recovery from the side strain that brought his Ashes campaign to an early end late last year.

Meanwhile, opening batter Ben Duckett was not considered for selection after sustaining a bruised right index finger during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo earlier this week.

When will the Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match will take place on Friday, January 30.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match be held?

The Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match will be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match start?

The Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss for the game will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match?

The Sri Lanka vs England, 1st T20I match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)