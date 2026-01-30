SL vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Sri Lanka take on England in the first T20I of a three-match series in Pallekele. The series comes as perfect prep for upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. England have named Jofra Archer in their XI with the pacer making a full recovery from the side strain that brought his Ashes campaign to an early end late last year. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have retained the core group that featured in their recent series against Pakistan. (Live Scorecard)