Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs England Live Score Updates 1st T20I
SL vs ENG Live Updates: Sri Lanka take on England in the first T20I of a three-match series in Pallekele.
Sri Lanka vs England Live Scorecard 1st T20I© AFP
SL vs ENG 1st T20I Live: Sri Lanka take on England in the first T20I of a three-match series in Pallekele. The series comes as perfect prep for upcoming T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting February 7. England have named Jofra Archer in their XI with the pacer making a full recovery from the side strain that brought his Ashes campaign to an early end late last year. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have retained the core group that featured in their recent series against Pakistan. (Live Scorecard)
1st T20I, England in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2026, Jan 30, 2026
Match Delayed
SL
ENG
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
SL vs ENG 1st T20i Live Score Updates
UPDATE - 1.34 pm GMT - The live visuals suggest that the rain is back and it is a constant drizzle. The entire outfield is now covered back up, not the update the fans or the teams wanted.
UPDATE - 1.20 pm GMT - Well, it seems like we are in for a longer delay than initially expected. According to a few sources, the covers are coming back on, but it isn't quite raining. Probably a light drizzle and the ground staff are just taking precautions. Let's hope for the best. Stick around for more updates.
TOSS DELAYED - Seems like there is no rain at the moment but the ground staff are doing the mop-up job. According to a few sources, the toss is pushed back by 15 minutes. It is now scheduled to take place at 1.15 pm GMT and the start of the game might be delayed by 15 minutes as well. Stay tuned for the latest news.
A high-stakes encounter - Expect a competitive series where England's power-hitting will clash with Sri Lanka's spin dominance. The series is critical for both teams to finalize their strategies and playing XIs, making each match a high-stakes encounter. Fans can anticipate an exciting contest as both sides push for a morale-boosting series win to carry momentum into the T20 World Cup. There's been a lot of rain around but the forecast is promising and is expected to be clear as we head closer to the start of the action in Kandy. Toss and team updates in a bit.
Sri Lanka's home ground connection - Dasun Shanaka will lead a home side looking to address recent inconsistencies in the format, having won only two of their last five completed T20Is. This series is an ideal opportunity for the Lankan Lions to fix their issues and build confidence in familiar conditions before the global tournament. Their squad boasts a mix of experienced players and exciting talents like Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Maheesh Theekshana, who will be key to countering England's formidable batting attack with a spin-heavy strategy.
England's quest for a third title! Under the leadership of Harry Brook, England, the two-time T20 champions, are in strong form. The squad, featuring a potent batting line-up with the likes of Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Duckett, will use this series as a dress rehearsal to fine-tune their combinations and adapt to the local pitches. Key players like the Salt and the returning pacer Jofra Archer, and the all-round abilities of Sam Curran are expected to play pivotal roles as England seeks to be well prepared before having a go at their third T20 World Cup title.
Final World Cup tune-up - The three-match T20I series between Sri Lanka and England, starting today, serves as the final and crucial preparation for both sides ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which India and Sri Lanka will co-host. All three T20Is will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, offering England vital experience in subcontinental conditions.
... MATCHDAY ...
T20 World Cup 2026 countdown begins - From a gripping ODI series, the spotlight now shifts to the shortest format as the final dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup gets underway. Sri Lanka host England in a three-match T20I series, with all games set to be played at the picturesque Pallekele International Cricket Stadium over the course of a week. After suffering a 2-1 ODI series defeat to the visitors, the Islanders will be eager to hit back, breathing fire and determined to make a statement before the world turns its attention to the global stage. Sri Lanka’s long road back in T20Is - Sri Lanka may have been rock-solid at home in ODIs over the past few years, but their T20I record tells a very different story. In their last six T20I series, they have managed just two wins - one against West Indies and their most recent against Zimbabwe last year. Against England, it’s been even harsher. Since 2014, they have failed to win a single match in any bilateral clash, including a 3-0 whitewash in England in 2021. Their World Cup record only adds to the pressure. Since their title triumph in 2014, they haven’t reached the knockouts once, including a group-stage exit in the 2024 edition. Sitting 8th in the ICC T20I rankings, Sri Lanka head into this series with a mountain to climb and a clear statement to make in the shortest format. England’s engine is chugging along - Unlike the hosts, England have been cruising along quite nicely in this format, claiming victory in four of their last seven T20I bilaterals. That tally includes a series loss to India and series draws against Australia and South Africa since the last World Cup. They are placed third in the T20I rankings and have made constant appearances in the semis, including a title in 2022 as well. Now, arriving in Sri Lanka for their first T20I series here since 2018, this marks England’s first-ever three-match series in this part of the world, making it a truly special occasion. Team form (Last 5 completed T20Is, most recent first) - Sri Lanka - WLLWW | England - WWWWL. Squad tweaks - Who’s in, who’s out? Sri Lanka enters this series under new leadership, with Dasun Shanaka handed the captain’s armband. His first assignment was against Pakistan, which ended in a 1-1 split. Now, facing a buoyant England team, Shanaka and his players face a tough challenge, testing themselves against one of T20 cricket’s most consistent sides. The squad is largely unchanged, with Pavan Rathnayake earning a spot following his heroics in the third ODI, while key players Nuwan Thushara and Kamindu Mendis miss out. England, led by Harry Brook, have made subtle tweaks ahead of the spin-friendly Sri Lankan tracks. Injured Zak Crawley makes way for Ben Duckett at the top of the order, and Josh Tongue gets a go ahead following his impressive Ashes stints with the ball. He has been added to bolster the pace attack. Notable omission include Jordan Cox, signaling a balance between experience and conditions-focused adjustments. Sri Lanka’s batting under microscope - Sri Lanka will rely on Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka at the top, but both will face stern tests of form. Mendis has been inconsistent, swinging between flashes of brilliance and lean patches, while Nissanka has managed just one 20-plus score since the last Asia Cup, his standout being a 98 against Zimbabwe. The middle order features experienced campaigners like Kusal Perera, former skipper Asalanka, Shanaka himself, and Dhananjaya de Silva, bringing stability and firepower. In the all-rounders’ department, youngsters Dunith Wellalage and Janith Liyanage possess the knack to finish games and also pose genuine spin bowling options alongside Hasaranga and Theekshana. Pace-wise, Dushmantha Chameera spearheads the group with constants in the form of Matheesha Pathirana and Eshan Malinga. Momentum, muscle, and spin in England stocks - The recent success in ODIs has given England plenty of confidence, so they will take the field in the first T20I with the same momentum. Their formidable batting lineup poses a serious challenge for Sri Lanka, with Phil Salt in red-hot form, with three 80-plus scores in his last five innings, including a blistering 141 against South Africa. Skipper Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, and others have the firepower to dismantle bowling attacks, though Pallekele’s conditions will demand improvisation and smart shot-making. Talking about the bowling department, the specialist spinners of England are fully capable of troubling Sri Lankan batters on their home turf. The experienced Adil Rashid will be the main striker for England, as he will enjoy the spinning conditions at Pallekele and has been presented constant threat with his leg spin of late. Alongside him, England will rely on Liam Dawson to control the middle overs. Both of these players have loads of T20 cricket experience, so England will bank on their performances, with genuine all-rounders Jacks and Rehan Ahmed providing more spin options in the armory. Up front, Brydon Carse spearheads the pace attack alongside Luke Wood and Tongue, while in-form Sam Curran and Jamie Overton bring the pace punch and variety, rounding out a balanced attack ready to dominate on any surface.