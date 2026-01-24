Story ProgressBack to home
Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI, LIVE Score Updates
Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI, LIVE Score Updates: Sri Lanka are aiming to clinch series victory, while England are hoping to level things up.
SL vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Score Cricket Updates© AFP
Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Updates, 2nd ODI: A bouyant Sri Lanka take on visitors England in the second ODI in Colombo, with an aim to clinch series victory. Hosts Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, clinched a thrilling victory over England in the first match of the series, and will take an unassailable 2-0 lead if they win today. On the other hand, Harry Brook-led England will be hoping to make a comeback in the series by putting up an improved showing with the bat. (Live Scorecard)
2nd ODI, England in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2026, Jan 24, 2026
Play In Progress
SL
7/0 (2.1)
ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.23
Batsman
Pathum Nissanka
4 (9)
Kamil Mishara
1* (4)
Bowler
Jamie Overton
5/0 (1.1)
Sam Curran
2/0 (1)
Topics mentioned in this article
SL vs ENG 2nd ODI Live
No run.
Short and into the batter, Kamil Mishara rocks back and pulls this through square leg for a single to get off the mark.
Back of a length on off, Kamil Mishara keeps it out.
Good length on top of off, Kamil Mishara punches this to covers.
WIDE! On a length, wide outside off, shaping further away from the batter. Kamil Mishara leaves it. Wided.
Sam Curran will be operating with the other new ball.
Hard length, on top of off, Pathum Nissanka gets right behind the line of it and keeps it out.
Good length on middle and off, Pathum Nissanka flicks this to the left of short mid-wicket for no run.
Pitched up, on middle and off, Pathum Nissanka presents a full face of his bat and nails the straight drive. Jamie Overton outstretches his right leg and fields this well.
In the channel, around off, Pathum Nissanka strides to the pitch of it and leaves it.
WIDE! Good length, wide down the leg. Wided.
Hard length, on middle and off. Pathum Nissanka solidly gets right behind it and keeps it out.
FOUR! Sensational start for Sri Lanka and Pathum Nissanka. Good length, wide outside the off-stump. Pathum Nissanka takes a good stride out towards the pitch of the ball and smashes this through the covers region for a boundary to get us underway.
We are all set for the play to begin. Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara have walked out in the middle to open for Sri Lanka. Jamie Overton will operate with the new ball for England.
England skipper Harry Brook mentioned that the team must adapt to the conditions as swiftly as possible, anticipating a similar playing surface to the first ODI. He emphasized the importance of strike rotation as frequently as possible. Brook expressed disappointment with the recent results, particularly the number of games lost away from home. Regarding team changes, he confirmed that Zak Crawley is injured, and that Will Jacks will replace him and slot into the middle order, while Rehan Ahmed will open the innings.
Sri Lanka captain, Charith Asalanka, confirmed his team's decision to bat first, noting that all three departments performed well in the previous match and expressing his desire for a strong start in this game as well. He highlighted the fielding as the most pleasing aspect of their last performance, praising Kusal Mendis' mature innings and Dunith Wellalage's effective final over with the bat as well. Asalanka stated they are fielding an unchanged side for the match and believes a score between 270-280 would be competitive. He also emphasized the usefulness of spin in the local conditions, expressing confidence in their home tracks and the consistent delivery of his spin bowlers.
England (Playing XI) - Rehan Ahmed, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks (replaces Zak Crawley), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI) - Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka (C), Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.
TOSS - Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have elected to BAT first.
With the series on the line, anticipation is high. England, with their backs firmly against the wall, will be desperate to bounce back and force a decider, while Sri Lanka will be eager to press their advantage and secure a valuable series victory on home soil. This match promises to be a thrilling battle of adaptability and nerve as both teams vie for supremacy in Colombo.