Sri Lanka vs England LIVE Updates, 2nd ODI: A bouyant Sri Lanka take on visitors England in the second ODI in Colombo, with an aim to clinch series victory. Hosts Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, clinched a thrilling victory over England in the first match of the series, and will take an unassailable 2-0 lead if they win today. On the other hand, Harry Brook-led England will be hoping to make a comeback in the series by putting up an improved showing with the bat. (Live Scorecard)