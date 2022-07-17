The Lanka Premier League was on Sunday postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing "economic situation" in Sri Lanka. The T20 League was scheduled to be held from August 1 to 21. Sri Lanka is currently grappling with enormous financial crisis and civil unrest for weeks. However, the situation worsened with president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country on a military jet.

"This decision was taken by the SLC, following a request made by the Innovative Production Group FZE (IPG), the Rights Holder of the tournament, which cited the current 'economic situation,' in the country, as not conducive to hosting the tournament," Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

The board did not immediately announce when the postponed league would take place. Despite the crisis, Sri Lanka had successfully hosted Australia for a month-long series that ended last week.

Currently, Sri Lanka are hosting Pakistan at home for a two-Test series.

Keeping in view the crisis, the Asia Cup, which was to be held in Sri Lanka in September, is also likely to be held in the UAE owing to the political unrest in the island nation.

Second Test Shifted



Sri Lanka on Sunday moved the second Test against Pakistan from Colombo to Galle due to political unrest in the island nation that forced its president to resign. The Galle International Stadium will host its fourth straight Test in the past few weeks after the two Australia matches and the ongoing Pakistan opener.

"SLC arrived at this decision in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by our stakeholders in carrying out tour related operations, due to the prevailing situation in the country," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The capital has been engulfed by protests over Sri Lanka's worst-ever economic crisis, which has forced its 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency.

The second and final Test begins July 24.

With AFP inputs