 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Sri Lanka Board Clears First Pakistan Tour Since 2009 Attack

Updated: 14 August 2017 14:23 IST

The country's cricket board has approved a tour to Pakistan, eight years after a deadly militant attack in Lahore which left seven Sri Lankan cricketers injured.

Sri Lanka Board Clears First Pakistan Tour Since 2009 Attack
During the 2009 militant attack in Lahore, seven Sri Lanka players had been wounded. © AFP

Sri Lanka's cricket board has approved a tour to Pakistan, eight years after a deadly militant attack against the team brought top international games there to a standstill, officials said Monday. Sri Lanka Cricket chief Thilanga Sumathipala said after a security assessment, the team had been cleared to play three Twenty20 internationals including "at least one" in Lahore, scene of the 2009 attack which left eight people dead. Any tour would require government approval before the team is sent abroad.

Leading cricket nations have shunned playing in Pakistan since the 2009 assault, in which gunmen ambushed the Sri Lankan team bus en route to the Lahore stadium, wounding at least seven players.

"We have had our security experts visit and make an assessment, and things look positive with things improving all over the country and especially Lahore being cleared," Sumathipala was quoted as saying in a statement. "We have three T20 games coming up against Pakistan in September and we would like to play at least one of those games in Lahore."

Pakistani cricket officials welcomed the decision, lauding the move on social media.

"Thank you Mr. Thilanga Sumathipala. We look forward to hosting you and the Sri Lankan team," the Pakistan Cricket Board wrote on Twitter.

Since 2009, the only international team to visit Pakistan is Zimbabwe, who played five limited-overs games in Lahore in 2015. Pakistan play their "home" internationals in the United Arab Emirates.

But there were hopeful signs when Pakistan successfully staged the final of the Pakistan Super League - the rest of which was played in UAE - under heavy security in March.

Addressing the Asian Cricket Council in Colombo at the weekend, Sumathipala called for an end to Pakistan's isolation and urged countries to play there.

He recalled that several Test nations did not want to visit Sri Lanka at the height of the Tamil separatist conflict, when bombs were exploding in the capital in the mid-1990s.

"Sri Lanka suffered through three decades of terrorism and war and at one stage no one wanted to come here - Pakistan stood by us then, as did India," Sumathipala said.

Sri Lanka ended its long-running ethnic war in May 2009 when the top Tamil rebel leadership was wiped out in a military offensive that sparked allegations that 40,000 Tamil civilians were killed by troops.

The Sri Lankan board statement also quoted Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi saying they had set up state-of-the-art security and surveillance to make their cities safe.

Topics : Sri Lanka Pakistan Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The 2009 militant attack in Lahore left 8 dead and 7 players wounded
  • Leading cricket nations have shunned playing in Pakistan since 2009
  • Sri Lanka has been cleared to play 3 T20Is in Pakistan
Related Articles
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: India 1 Wicket Away From Clean Sweep Over Sri Lanka
Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test, Day 3: India 1 Wicket Away From Clean Sweep Over Sri Lanka
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: I Don't Think About Personal Scores And Milestones While Batting, Says Hardik Pandya
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: I Don't Think About Personal Scores And Milestones While Batting, Says Hardik Pandya
India vs Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh Axed; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested For ODI Series
India vs Sri Lanka: Yuvraj Singh Axed; R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja Rested For ODI Series
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 08 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.