Sri Lanka named a 17-member squad led by Charith Asalanka Wednesday for a three-match ODI tournament against England, the first home series in just over seven years. The opening game will be on Thursday with the second on Saturday. The final is on Tuesday, with all three to be played at the Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo. England's last ODI tour of Sri Lanka was in 2018 when they won the series 3-1. Sri Lanka squad: Charith Asalanka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pavan Rathnayake, Dhananjaya de Silva, Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan and Eshan Malinga.

