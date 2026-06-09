Sri Lanka A vs India A LIVE Score, Tri-Nation A Series 2026 1st Match: Tuesday will give Indian fans a peek into what cricket in the country might expect in the coming years. In an India A vs Sri Lanka A game, India's teenage batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be the centre of attention in the one-day 'A' tri-series beginning on Tuesday, as the 15-year-old edges closer to a potential senior national team debut during India's tour of Ireland later this month. But Sooryavanshi is not the only top star in action. Tilak Varma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Priyansh Arya, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anshul Kamboj - there's much to look forward to. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Sri Lanka A vs India A LIVE Score, 1st Match Tri-Nation A Series 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: SL A vs IND A Updates
IND A vs SL A Live: Big dilemma for India
With a number of big hitters in the squad, the India A management will be facing the problem of plenty. Having the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Priyansh Arya, it will be interesting to see who will India opt as their openers. Seeing Sooryavanshi's rise in the recent times, his selection is all but certain in the Playing XI.
IND A vs SL A Live: Here's what Tilak said
“Everyone has seen how good he is. Everyone has seen him as well in U19 (World Cup), how he played in the finals, especially in one-day format. We are quite excited to see him, how he plays in this format. For him, I feel coming in Sri Lanka and slower wickets, it will be slightly changed for his batting role. But I am pretty confident that he will do well here as well,” said India A skipper Tilak Varma on the eve of the match.
IND A vs SL A Live: Tilak's big praise for Sooryavanshi
India A captain Tilak Varma said the series will be a good challenge for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the longer format where he had done well for India U-19’s title-winning campaign in the World Cup earlier this year.
IND A vs SL A Live: Sooryavanshi's net practice
All eyes are on the 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. After having a blockbuster outing in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, where he scored 776 runs in 16 matches, the Bihar-born batter would be eager to shine the 50-over format as well. Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka A, Sooryavanshi was seen defending a few balls in the nets sessions in Dambulla, but nevertheless, it is the promise of his explosive game that has the potential to draw in crowds.
IND A vs SL A Live: Sooryavanshi's dominance in T20s
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has made his way to the world-dominating Indian T20I side, which has won the last two T20 World Cups. His addition makes the three-time winners stronger. But for now, the left-handed batter threatens to challenge the best of the bowlers in the 50-overs format, with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan bracing for the wonder kid who has caught the eye of the cricket fraternity.
IND A vs SL A Live: Tilak Varma to lead India A
India A will be playing under the captaincy of Tilak Varma. The 23-year-old batter had a decent outing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, scoring 359 runs in 14 matches. This also include two half-centuries and a ton. He will be eager to guide India A to a dominating win in the Tri-Nation series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Updates: Sooryavanshi's Past India A Heroics
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, last year, had smashed an astonishing 144 off just 42 balls in India A's overwhelming triumph over the United Arab Emirates in their Asia Cup Rising Stars T20 match. He would be keen to produce a similarly dominant performance against Sri Lanka A today, but this time in a one-day match.
IND A vs SL A Live Score: Top Players In Sri Lanka Team
The Sri Lanka A team also has some fine names on the squad sheet. Some of them are: Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ravindu Fernando, Ahan Wickramasinghe, etc.
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Top Players In Indian Team
India have some of the finest IPL performers in the roster for this tri-series. Some of the top names are: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, etc.
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Updates: Sooryavanshi Expected To Shine
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening tri-series encounter between India A and Sri Lanka A from Dambulla. The Indian team starts as outright favourites in the opening clash, all thanks to the superstar roster that has been prepared for this assignment. With Tilak Varma leading the team, the focus will be on the 15-year-old prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.