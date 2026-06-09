“Everyone has seen how good he is. Everyone has seen him as well in U19 (World Cup), how he played in the finals, especially in one-day format. We are quite excited to see him, how he plays in this format. For him, I feel coming in Sri Lanka and slower wickets, it will be slightly changed for his batting role. But I am pretty confident that he will do well here as well,” said India A skipper Tilak Varma on the eve of the match.