The spotlight in Cairns is set to shine on Dewald Brevis as South Africa's young batting sensation prepares for his much-anticipated ODI debut in the opening game against Australia on Tuesday at the Cazaly's Stadium. Fresh off a thrilling T20I series where his fearless stroke play lit up the contest, Brevis now steps into the 50-over arena, with the Proteas hoping he can bring the same spark to their middle order. His arrival marks the beginning of South Africa's build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup, which they will co-host with Zimbabwe and Namibia, and the selectors have wasted no time in giving him exposure against one of the toughest opponents in world cricket.

For South Africa, the series is about balancing the excitement of new talent with the stability of experience. Temba Bavuma will lead the side, having recently lifted the World Test Championship mace at Lord's, while Keshav Maharaj's return offers a steady hand in the spin department.

Wiaan Mulder, another player in focus, will be looking to strengthen his credentials in the 50-over format after impressing with the ball at the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Bavuma has confirmed he will bat at No. 3, setting up an order that could see Brevis unleash his attacking flair against Australia's bowlers.

Australia, meanwhile, come into the series with their own set of fresh faces. Injuries to Matt Short, Mitchell Owen and Lance Morris have opened the door for youngsters Cooper Connolly, Aaron Hardie and Matt Kuhnemann.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc remain rested, but Marnus Labuschagne returns to the squad, searching for runs to reboot his international career after being dropped from the Test side earlier this year. Skipper Mitchell Marsh has hinted at continuing his trend of bowling first after winning the toss, although the dew factor in Cairns could influence tactics.

Conditions are expected to test both batting line-ups. The last time ODIs were played at this venue, between Australia and New Zealand in 2022, totals rarely went past 267, offering plenty for the bowlers.

Cameron Green's highest ODI score of 89 not out was made here, and he is expected to feature prominently again, possibly as high as No. 3 in the order. With three matches in five days, Australia's quicks will likely rotate, giving Brevis and South Africa a chance to attack different combinations.

Beyond the immediate contest, the debut of Dewald Brevis signals a fresh chapter for South Africa in ODI cricket. Known for his audacious strokeplay and ability to clear boundaries with ease, his introduction to the 50-over game adds intrigue to a rivalry already rich in history.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)