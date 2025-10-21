Story ProgressBack to home
South Africa vs Pakistan LIVE Score, ICC Women's World Cup 2025
South Africa vs Pakistan LIVE Score Updates, Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa are eyeing top spot in the league standings, while Pakistan are aiming to win their first match of the tournament.
South Africa vs Pakistan LIVE Score Cricket Updates, Women's World Cup 2025© AFP
South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa take on Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Tuesday. South Africa have won four matches in a row and assured themselves of a semifinal spot. Led by Laura Wolvaardt, they will be aiming to go top of the table for the time being with a win. On the other hand, Pakistan are still hunting their first victory of the ongoing World Cup, having accumulated just two points so far from abandoned fixtures. The Fatima Sana-led outfit are no longer in the semifinal race, but can move away from the bottom spot with a win. (Live Scorecard)
SA-W vs PAK-W LIVE
PITCH REPORT: Alan Wilkins is down at pitchside with a bright smile, noting that the sun is peeking through the clouds, though it remains a bit humid and overcast. He hopes the rain stays away as there is a gentle breeze blowing across the stadium. Former India captain Mithali Raj feels it’s a good toss to win for Pakistan, observing that the surface looks hard and dry. She mentions the first 10 overs will be crucial, but overall, it’s a fine batting track. When Wilkins asks if both pace and spin could come into play, Mithali agrees, adding that bowlers should focus on attacking the stumps while batters will need to show patience and caution early on. Reckons that anything around or beyond 270 would be a good total on this track.
The South African skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, says it’s not the worst thing to be batting first. Mentions that throughout the competition, her side has done really well while chasing targets, but with the semifinals approaching, it’s a good opportunity to test themselves batting first. Admits that the one time they batted first earlier in the tournament, things didn’t quite go as planned, so this game offers a chance to set things right. Informs just one change in the lineup - Ayabonga Khaka comes in for Masabata Klaas. She looks confident as she says that her team is ready to adapt and build momentum heading into the knockout stage.
The captain of Pakistan Women, Fatima Sana, details that it looks like a good wicket and the weather is favorable to bowl first. Adds that she and Diana Baig are the main pacers, and they have four spinners. Stresses on playing a good brand of cricket and trying to be calmer in pressure situations. Informs that they are going with the same side.
Pakistan Women (Playing XI) - Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (C), Sidra Nawaz (WK), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sundhu, and Sadia Iqbal.
South Africa Women (Playing XI) - Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.
TOSS - Both umpires have walked out to the middle. The conditions look overcast, with the sun hiding behind the clouds. Let's hope for the best. Okay, here it is - Laura Wolvaardt flips the coin and Fatima Sana calls 'Heads'. It lands 'Heads', and Pakistan win the toss. They have elected to BOWL first.
So, what’s on the cards? If South Africa win, they tighten their grip before the knockouts and send a message loud and clear. If Pakistan pull off an upset, they keep their faint hopes alive and shake up the semis race. The stakes? Massive. The mood? Tense. The fans? Ready. Colombo awaits, under clouds, under pressure for a match that could either spark a miracle or confirm a march of dominance. Strap in for more updates!
As for the conditions - oh, Colombo, please behave! Rain has ruled this World Cup here more than anything ever could. The pitch, though, can be a tasty one - early swing, sharp spin later, and a touch of unpredictability. Fast bowlers like Sana and Klaas will lick their lips, while spinners like Mlaba and Sandhu will fancy a twirl or two. Watch out for that opening battle - Wolvaardt vs Sana. That’s a proper chess match with a leather ball.
For South Africa, the challenge is different - it’s about staying sharp when you’re already through. Teams often stumble after qualification, but this Proteas unit looks too focused for that. Mlaba’s spin web has been sensational, Klaas and Kapp can move the ball on damp surfaces, and Tryon’s energy in the middle overs keeps them buzzing. Their batting has found the perfect rhythm, but chasing under lights in Colombo is no joke. Will they stick to batting first, or dare the dew? Choices, choices!
If there’s one thing this team has shown, it’s fight. Against Australia, they had them wobbling. Against England, they were in control before the rains took over. Against New Zealand, they were again in the contest before another cruel drizzle. Sometimes, it feels like Pakistan are battling not just opponents, but the weather gods themselves. Still, this side believes, and as long as belief lives, the story isn’t over yet. Could today be their long-awaited breakthrough?
But hold up! What’s cricket without a twist in the tale? Pakistan, despite sitting at the bottom, aren’t out yet - not mathematically, not emotionally. Their bowlers have been pure gold dust in gloomy weather. Fatima Sana’s swing, Nashra Sandhu’s flight, and Sadia Iqbal's control - they’ve troubled every opponent. It’s their batting that’s been the thorn in the rose - starts wasted, momentum lost, partnerships missing. The question now - can the batters finally rise, back their bowlers, and turn frustration into fire?
The Proteas have been poetry in motion since that early hiccup against England. Tazmin Brits’ elegant hundred against New Zealand, Laura Wolvaardt’s sharp captaincy, and the all-round brilliance of Kapp, Tryon, and De Klerk - all have created a rhythm few sides could match. Every game has revealed another hero, another moment of defiance. From chasing nervy targets to blowing away sides like Sri Lanka, South Africa have looked balanced, bold, and beautifully clinical. If they can maintain this momentum, they’re not just semifinal contenders - they’re title whisperers.
South Africa’s song of dominance meets Pakistan’s melody of hope today in Colombo! Two sides, two stories - one soaring, one struggling, and yet, both carrying dreams under the same cloudy Sri Lankan sky. The Proteas have already punched their ticket to the semifinals of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, showcasing grit, calm, and control after a shaky start. Pakistan, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the tournament, caught between heartbreak and rainfall. But hey, isn’t cricket all about comebacks and miracles? Can Pakistan script one, or will South Africa dance their way to a fifth straight win? On that note, hello and welcome to all of you!
