South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women LIVE Updates, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa take on Pakistan in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash on Tuesday. South Africa have won four matches in a row and assured themselves of a semifinal spot. Led by Laura Wolvaardt, they will be aiming to go top of the table for the time being with a win. On the other hand, Pakistan are still hunting their first victory of the ongoing World Cup, having accumulated just two points so far from abandoned fixtures. The Fatima Sana-led outfit are no longer in the semifinal race, but can move away from the bottom spot with a win. (Live Scorecard)