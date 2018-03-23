Ton-Up Dean Elgar Enters Record Books As South Africa Stumble vs Australia

South Africa opening batsman Dean Elgar, who remained unbeaten on 141, equalled a world record when he carried his bat through a completed innings for the third time. On the second day of the 3rd Test, the hosts were bowled out for 311 against Australia on Friday. Elgar, who reached 3000 Test runs on Thursday, has carried his bat three times now in a career of 48 Tests. He equalled Desmond Haynes of the West Indies, who achieved the feat between 1986 and 1993. The first time Elgar carried his bat was against England in the Boxing Day Test of 2015 in Durban, then in the Johannesburg Test against India earlier this season, and now against Australia in Cape Town.