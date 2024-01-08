Proteas wicketkeeper batter Heinrich Klaasen has today announced his retirement from Test cricket. The 32-year-old steps away from the red-ball format after featuring in four matches for South Africa between 2019 and 2023. He made his Test debut in India and went on to represent the country in Australia and twice played against the West Indies last summer. He also played 85 first-class matches where he amassed 5347 runs at an average of 46.09, including 12 hundreds and a career-best of 292 for the Momentum Multiply Titans in the CSA 4-Day Series.

Speaking on his decision, Klaasen said: "After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It's a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game.

"The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country.

"My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed.

"Thanks to everyone that has played a part in my red-ball career and shaped me into the cricketer I am today. But for now a new challenge awaits and I am looking forward to it."

Advertisement

Cricket South Africa's Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe added: "It is tough to see a player of Heinrich's calibre step away from red-ball cricket, but we respect his decision.

"We look forward to seeing him excel in the white-ball arena and continue to make valuable contributions to South African cricket in the years ahead."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)