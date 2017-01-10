 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

South Africa Name Weakened T20 Squad For Sri Lanka Series

Updated: 10 January 2017 10:55 IST

The South African selectors have rested most of their leading players, including regular T20 international captain du Plessis. The team will be led by all-rounder Farhaan Behardien.

South Africa Name Weakened T20 Squad For Sri Lanka Series
Five players uncapped at international level are in the squad. © AP

Johannesburg:

South Africa has named a diminished 13-man squad shorn of all-rounder David Wiese and captain Faf du Plessis to play Sri Lanka in three Twenty20 internationals later this month.

Wiese has joined the exodus of South African international cricketers who have opted for the security of an English county contract, signing a three-year deal with Sussex.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) yesterday said that selectors initially included Wiese, 31, in the squad, but his switch effectively ends his international career for South Africa.

The South African selectors have rested most of their leading players, including regular T20 international captain du Plessis. The team will be led by all-rounder Farhaan Behardien.

Five players uncapped at international level are in the squad, as well as all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo, who has only played in one-day internationals previously.

Star batsman AB de Villiers, who has not played since June last year because of an elbow injury, and fast bowler Morne Morkel, recovering from a back injury, are due to play in a domestic one-day game on January 22 and may be considered for the third and final T20 international, in Cape Town on January 25.

South African squad: Farhaan Behardien (captain), Theunis de Bruyn, Reeza Hendricks, Imran Tahir, Heino Kuhn, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle (wkt), Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts.

Topics : South Africa Sri Lanka Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • South Africa has named a diminished 13-man squad for Sri Lanka T20Is
  • The South African selectors have rested most of their leading players
  • Five players uncapped at international level are in the squad
Related Articles
Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw's International Careers Over After Signing Kolpak Deals
Kyle Abbott, Rilee Rossouw's International Careers Over After Signing Kolpak Deals
2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada Stars As South Africa Secure Series Win Over Sri Lanka
2nd Test: Kagiso Rabada Stars As South Africa Secure Series Win Over Sri Lanka
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Vernon Philander Strikes Early
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Vernon Philander Strikes Early
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.