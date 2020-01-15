 
India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly Hopeful Of India's "Strong Comeback" After Humiliating Loss In 1st ODI

Updated: 15 January 2020 20:48 IST

India vs Australia: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes the next two ODIs will be a cracker and Virat Kohli-led side will make a roaring comeback.

Sourav Ganguly said Team India led by Virat Kohli will bounce back strongly in next two matches. © AFP

India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the first ODI against Australia as the visitors took a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber. However, former cricketer and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly believes the Virat Kohli-led side will make a roaring comeback and wished luck to the home captain.

"The next two one dayers against Australia will be a cracker. This Indian team is a strong team, just had a bad day in office. (They) have been in this situation before and have come back to win from 2-0 down two seasons ago.. good luck Virat Kohli," Ganguly tweeted on Wednesday.

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch's record opening stand had flattened the Indian attack on Tuesday as the visitors won the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by 10 wickets.

Both batsmen scored centuries as Australia chased down a target of 256 without losing a wicket. This was only the second time that India have lost an ODI at home by 10 wickets and the first instance since 2005.

  • Sourav Ganguly believes the next two ODIs will be a cracker
  • Ganguly said Team India led by Virat Kohli will bounce back strongly
  • India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss in 1st ODI against Australia
