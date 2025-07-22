Ignored Indian cricket team batter Sarfaraz Khan stunned everyone with his transformation by shedding 17 kgs of body weight. Sarfaraz, who was not included in the squad for the ongoing Test series against England, faced a lot of criticism over his weight in the past and it was widely considered to be one of the reasons behind the selector's decision to snub him despite consistent performances. However, the cricketer took to social media to share a picture of his transformation that left users completely stumped. Former England batter Kevin Pietersen took to social media to react to his transformation and even namedropped another ignored star Prithvi Shaw in his stunning verdict.

"Outstanding effort, young man! Huge congrats and I'm sure it's going to lead to better and more consistent performances on the field. I love the time you've spent reorganising your priorities! LFG! Can someone show Prithvi this please? It can be done! Strong body, strong mind!" Pietersen posted.

SARFARAZ KHAN HAS LOST 17KGS IN THE LAST 2 MONTHS.pic.twitter.com/c9zbQQWors — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 21, 2025

Meanwhile, India were hit with many injury concerns as Nitish Kumar Reddy was ruled out of the England Test series while Arshdeep Singh was ruled out of the fourth Test match.

"Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining two Tests owing to a left knee injury. Nitish will fly back home and the team wishes him a speedy recovery," the BCCI said in a press release.

Arshdeep, who is yet to feature in the series, sustained an impact injury to his left thumb while bowling in the nets during a training session in Beckenham last week.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," the statement read.

Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj has been added to the squad as cover, and he has already linked up with the squad in Manchester.

(With PTI inputs)