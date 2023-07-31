With the advent of T20 leagues, top cricket stars are in action throughout the year. It has also meant that the influx of money has increased manifold leading to better pay packages and facilities. Yet, despite that there are some incidents which tend to borderline bizarre and unthinkable. On Monday, a Lanka Premier League 2023 game between Galle Titans and Dambulla Aura got stopped due to a snake invading the pitch. The incident happened during the fifth over of Dambulla's 181-run chase. The game got stopped and Galle Titans star Shakib Al Hasan could be seen gesturing as the umpires tried to shoo away the snake out of the field.

The players shared a good laugh. Galle ultimately won the match in the one-over eliminator.

Star international cricketers such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller are ready to roar in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 as the league is scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka from July 30 to August 21. The upcoming season will witness the presence of popular international stars such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as popular Sri Lankan stars Thisara Perera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues--Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.

