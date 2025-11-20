Smriti Mandhana, who was an important member of the Women's World Cup-winning team, is reportedly set to marry music composer-filmmaker Palash Muchhal on November 23. Recently, an image of Palash holding the World Cup trophy beside Smriti, both beaming with pride, captured the hearts of fans across the country. Social media erupted with admiration, celebrating not just the victory but the couple's bond, with many calling it the "best pre-wedding gift" and praising Palash for publicly honoring Smriti's achievements.

The couple's love story, which began in 2019 and remained private until 2024, is now set to culminate in a wedding. Several reports have predicted the wedding to be on November 23. Ahead of the wedding, Mandhana released a video featuring members of the Women's World Cup-winning team such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. Young star Shreyanka Patil is also part of the video.

In the video, the stars can be seen dancing to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai. At the end of the video, Mandhana can be seen showing her engagement ring.

Who Is Palash Muchhal?

Palash Muchhal is a 30-year-old music composer and filmmaker, who is engaged to 29-year-old Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana. Palash's elder sister, Palak Muchhal, is a Bollywood singer who has lent her voice to songs in various films for top actors, including Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan. He has also acted in Ashutosh Gowariker's Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey in a lead role alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Palash is said to have created more than 40 music videos for T-Series, Zee Music Company, and Pal Music. He also directed a web series called Rickshaw and is currently directing a film titled Ardh, starring Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik.

Mandhana, on the other hand, is the most expensive player in Women's Premier League history. She was bought by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (women's team) in the auction for Rs 3.40 crore.