One of the most loved Indian cricketers, Smriti Mandhana, played a pivotal role in Team India's triumph at the Women's World Cup 2025. Mandhana ended the campaign as the top-scoring batter for India and the second in the overall list. Her exploits at the top were crucial to India beating South Africa in the final, winning their maiden ODI World Cup title. The historic win also brought plenty of fame and finance to Mandhana, as well as other Indian cricketers.

Other than the prize money of INR 40 crore, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also rewarded the players with a bonus of Rs 51 crore, which will be distributed among all players.

Amid this windfall, we take a look at Smriti Mandhana's overall earnings as an Indian cricketer.

Fixed Match Fee: The left-handed opening batter earns a match fee of Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh per ODI, and Rs 3 lakh per T20I she plays for India.

BCCI Central Contract: The match fee for all women cricketers is the same as their men's counterparts, all thanks to the BCCI. In addition to earning the aforementioned match fee, Mandhana holds a Grade A central contract with the Indian board that sees her earn a retainer of Rs 50 lakh annually.

WPL Earnings: Already among the highest-paid players in the Indian women's cricket team, Mandhana was bought for a whopping fee of INR 3.4 crore by Women's Premier League (WPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the inaugural season. The figure makes her one of the highest-paid female cricketers in the world.

Endorsements: According to reports, she endorses some of the top brands like Hyundai, Hero Motocorp, Red Bull, Garnier, Nike, Mastercard, Havells, Wrangler, Gulf Oil, Bata Power, Herbalife, PNB MetLife, Equitas Bank, Rexona, and Unicef India. According to a report in Economic Times, she charges Rs 75 lakh to 1.5 crore for every brand endorsement, depending upon the longevity of the association and deliverables.

Properties: Mandhana resides in her hometown, Sangli, Maharashtra, where she owns a home that also features amenities such as a personal gym, home theatre, library, and a garden.

She reportedly also owns properties in Mumbai and Delhi and runs a local restaurant, SM-18 Sports Cafe, as per multiple reports.

Cars: Not a big fan of luxury cars, as per her own admission, Smriti said to have first bought a Maruti Suzuki Swift for her father, later a Hyundai Creta for her brother. She herself drives a Range Rover Evoque worth around Rs 70 lakh.

Already one of the most successful cricketers in the game, Mandhana's net worth is bound to witness a sharp upward spike, thanks to Team India's Women's World Cup glory. Media reports suggest that the stylish batter's net worth is valued at INR 34 crore.