Indian women's cricket team star batter Smriti Mandhana celebrated her haldi ceremony with teammates on Friday. Mandhana is set to marry music composer Palash Muchhal on November 23. The star batter recently won the Women's ODI World Cup with Team India. Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues, all dressed in bright yellow, attended the ceremony and joined the bride on the dance floor. Videos posted on social media showed the group dancing to wedding music and celebrating Mandhana's special day. Noteworthy attendees included Shinde, Mandhana's teammate from the Ratnagiri Jets in the Women's Maharashtra Premier League, and Shreyanka, her teammate from Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Haldi ceremony at Smriti Mandhana House

Dance with women cricket playerspic.twitter.com/F1Kc71N2Ic — JosD92 (@JosD92official) November 21, 2025

Shafali Verma posted a video of Mandhana dancing with the caption: "Ladki Wale."

With the wedding just around the corner, the couple has been teasing fans with adorable posts and fun reels.

Recently, Palash shared a heartfelt video on Instagram, where he took Smriti to the iconic DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and proposed to her by going down on one knee.

Smriti, dressed in a stunning maroon outfit, was completely taken aback as Palash slipped a beautiful diamond ring on her finger.

The caption read, "She said yes," and the video went viral on social media like wildfire. Many big names from the cricket and entertainment industries commented on the post and congratulated the couple.

Model-actress and Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, also took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing: "Omg omg omg, congratulations you guys."

As for Smriti and Palash, their love story began in 2019 and remained private until 2024. Now, it's all set to culminate in a grand wedding, which will reportedly take place on November 23.

Ahead of the big day, Mandhana released a video featuring members of the Women's World Cup-winning team, including Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy. Rising star Shreyanka Patil also appeared in the clip.

In the video, the players can be seen dancing to the song Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from the movie Lage Raho Munna Bhai. At the end, Mandhana proudly shows off her engagement ring. The video left all the fans utterly impressed.

Palash Muchhal, 30, is a music composer and filmmaker, and the younger brother of renowned Bollywood singer Palak Muchhal.