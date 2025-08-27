Among the Indian cricket team veterans, Jasprit Bumrah has been under intense focus for quite some time now. In the recently held Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Bumrah played three of the five Tests. The reason given was workload management. Bumrah had been out of action for a long time after suffering a back injury in Australia. Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Maharoof said Bumrah is the kind of bowler who needs to be preserved for the long run.

"I think it's his action and ability now (that make him effective). I remember when I played against Jasprit in the Champions League, around 2013 or 2014. What I remember of him then and what I see now is a big difference. Gone are the days when he was, for example, just an inswing bowler to right-handers. Nowadays, he has developed an effective outswing as well. If you ask 90 per cent of the batters around the world, apart from India, who the most difficult bowler to face in any format is, they say Jasprit Bumrah. That's similar to how Wasim Akram was viewed in his prime," said Maharoof, who took a hat-trick against India in 2010, on India Today.

Maharoof, who scalped 13 wickets for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, said Bumrah's bowling action puts a lot of stress on his body.

"He has done wonderfully well, but unfortunately, he keeps getting injured because of his back issues. Being a fast bowler myself, I understand what he is going through. It's important for him, as well as the BCCI, to manage his workload carefully going forward because Jasprit Bumrah is one of a kind. Players like him don't come into the system very often, so when he's there, it's crucial to maximise his international career. People have to understand that every time a fast bowler delivers a ball, more than three times their body weight goes through their body. This puts immense stress on the back, knees, ankles-everything," he said.

"It's a day-to-day struggle that every fast bowler faces. When you do this repeatedly over a long period, it takes a toll. For example, Jasprit played all five Tests in Australia and bowled tirelessly for many overs. That's the after-effect that contributed to his injury in Sydney. No matter how much fitness training you do, or how fit you are, injuries are inevitable because fast bowling is the hardest job in cricket. As a fan of Jasprit Bumrah, I just hope he keeps improving, continues to wear the national jersey, and maintains his hunger to play lots of cricket, which is a very good sign. I also hope he is well looked after, especially when it comes to managing his workload."