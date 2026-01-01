The Zimbabwe cricketing community was struck with heartbreaking news from the family of national T20I captain Sikandar Raza. In an unexpected announcement that touched the hearts of cricket fans globally, it was confirmed that Raza's younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, died earlier this week. The official statement from the national cricket team's governing body, Zimbabwe Cricket, narrated the circumstances of the loss: "Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) extends its heartfelt condolences to Zimbabwe T20I Captain Sikandar Raza and his family following the untimely passing of his beloved younger brother, Muhammad Mahdi, who died on 29 December 2025 in Harare at the age of 13.

"Muhammad Mahdi was born with haemophilia and sadly lost his life due to recent health complications. He was laid to rest on 30 December 2025 at Warren Hills Cemetery in Harare. The ZC Board, Management, Players and Staff stand united in solidarity with Sikandar Raza and his family during this profoundly difficult time. May Allah grant them comfort and strength, and may Muhammad Mahdi's soul rest in eternal peace," read the statement from Zimbabwe cricket.

Raza also reacted to the news on social media, sharing a broken heart emoji on Zimbabwe Cricket's statement.

This personal tragedy comes during a physically demanding and high-profile period in Raza's professional career. The veteran all-rounder was last seen in action for the Sharjah Warriorz during their ILT20 2025 campaign. He did very well in the tournament, featuring in 10 matches where he contributed 171 runs and claimed 10 wickets.

His performances in the UAE further solidified his reputation as one of the most reliable all-rounders in the game, especially in the shortest format.

Despite the immense personal grief, the eyes of the cricketing world will remain on Raza as he prepares for one of the biggest assignments of his career - the T20 World Cup 2026. Raza is scheduled to lead Zimbabwe in the marquee event, starting this February.

As the heartbeat of the Zimbabwean side, his leadership will be vital for the team's prospects on the world stage. While the loss of his brother, who had battled the challenges of haemophilia since birth, is a devastating blow, the thoughts of the global cricket fraternity remain with the Raza family during this difficult time.