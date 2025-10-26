Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stamped their authority on the third ODI between India and Australia at Sydney, amid rising concerns over their future in the side with regards to the Cricket World Cup 2027. Rohit and Kohli stitched an unbeaten 168-run partnership, slamming 121 and 74 respectively to guide India to a nine-wicket win. There has been a lot of talk as to whether Rohit and Kohli will be able to maintain their rhythm and match fitness despite being active in only one format, with many experts urging them to play domestic tournaments like the Vijay Hazare Trophy. India ODI captain Shubman Gill has now addressed this topic.

"Right now, we haven't had any discussions. There's not much of a gap left for the South Africa series," said Gill in a press conference, when asked about Rohit and Kohli potentially playing domestic cricket.

"There's a bit of a gap between the South Africa and New Zealand series. We will have discussions after the South Africa series, and we will decide on how to keep the players in touch," Gill added.

India will face South Africa in three ODIs between November 30 and December 6, and then take on New Zealand in three more ODIs between January 11 and 18.

India captain Shubman Gill described his side's nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground as a ‘near-perfect game', thanks to the team's bowling effort and the clinical chase led by Rohit Sharma's 121 not out and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 74 in Sydney on Saturday.

“We had a near-perfect game. Pulled things back in the middle overs. Chase was pleasing to see. Our spinners, contained in the middle and pacers, took key wickets. Harshit has bowled fast in the middle overs; we need that quality. Rohit and Kohli have done it for so many years. Delight to watch. Special win (first as ODI captain) on a special ground,” Gill said after the match ended.

Rohit, who was named both Player of the Match and Player of the Series, reflected on the challenge of playing in Australia and the importance of passing on his rich experiences to younger players.

“You expect tough conditions in Australia. Quality bowlers. Gotta understand things and try your best. Haven't played for a long time, good prep, and was slightly confident coming in. We couldn't win the series - will still take a lot of positives. Young side, there will be a lot of learning for them.”

“When I came into the squad, I remember how seniors helped us; it's now our job to do the same. Never easy playing in Australia, just abroad. We need to share our experience and help them create game plans. I still go back to basics in Australia, all these years later. It's something I need to pass on.”

Asked about his fondness towards playing in Australia, Rohit said, “I love playing in Australia in general. I've had a decent memory in SCG - great pitch, ground, and crowd. I love doing what I do and hope to continue to do that.”

With IANS inputs