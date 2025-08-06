India captain Shubman Gill was on Wednesday named among the three nominees for ICC's Player of the Month award for July along with South Africa's Wiaan Mulder and England skipper Ben Stokes. Gill led India remarkably in the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England as his young side emerged with a hard-fought 2-2 draw, a series in which the 25-year-old rewrote batting records. Gill scored 754 runs in the series against England with four centuries, including a double ton at 75.40 to break legendary Sunil Gavaskar's record (732) for the highest run tally for an Indian captain in a five-Test series. Gill's returns are now also the second-best behind Sir Donald Bradman (810 runs) in the all-time list for captains.

“Shubman Gill had a sensational month, amassing 567 runs at an impeccable average of 94.50 in three Tests during India's gripping series in England,” the ICC wrote on its website.

“He played a starring role in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, where he scored a monumental 269 in the first innings followed by 161 in the second. His combined 430 runs across the two innings is the second highest tally, next only to Graham Gooch's 456,” it added.

The ICC said Gill carried the baton from “all-time great” Virat Kohli at No.4.

“His consistency at No. 4, carrying on the baton from all-time great Virat Kohli, provided stability and flair in equal measure, and combined with his extraordinary captaincy in his debut series,” it said.

In his maiden outing as South Africa captain, Mulder struck a mammoth 367 not out against Zimbabwe but declared his team's innings when he could have broken legendary Brian Lara's record for highest individual total of 400 not out against England in 2004.

The ICC said, “He scored 531 runs across the two matches at an astonishing average of 265.50, including a composed 147 in the second innings of the first Test." “However, his standout act came in the second Test at Bulawayo, where he smashed an unbeaten 367 in his maiden outing as South Africa's Test skipper — the highest individual score in South African Test history.” “Mulder also chipped in with the ball, claiming seven wickets at just 15.28 apiece, including a four-wicket haul in the first Test,” it added.

The ICC lauded Stokes for his all-round show against India saying, “He scored 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and took 12 wickets at 26.33, delivering in high-pressure situations with both bat and ball." “His leadership proved crucial in maintaining England's intensity and belief in a closely contested series. With ball in hand, he bowled long spells, often breaking key partnerships and turning the tide in England's favour,” it added.