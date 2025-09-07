Shreyas Iyer is very close to making his Test comeback in the upcoming series against West Indies, according to a report by Revsportz. The report claimed that the decision to hand Shreyas the India A captaincy for the multi-day matches against Australia A is a huge hint ahead of the two-match Test series. Shreyas will be captaining the India A side in the two matches against Australia A with Dhruv Jurel as his deputy. The report further added that if Shreyas performs well in these matches, he is likely to replace Karun Nair in the upcoming series against West Indies. There has been a lot of chatter over Shreyas missing out on Asia Cup selection and he last played a Test match for India back in February 2024.

Former Indian cricket team batter Aakash Chopra also had a similar verdict on Shreyas' selection and said that it looks like the selectors have moved on from Karun Nair after a disappointing show in the five-match Test series against England.

"Shreyas Iyer is the captain of India A for the multi-day matches against Australia A. Dhruv Jurel is the vice-captain. Abhimanyu Easwaran used to be the captain, but that is no longer the case. He is a member of the team, but he is not the captain. If you see the last few tours, there has always been a new captain. The leadership of late has been a case of musical chairs," said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"Why has Shreyas been elevated as the captain? It is because the No.3 and No.6 slots in Tests are still open. Sai Sudharsan and Easwaran are also in the squad, but Karun Nair is not there. It is a big step because Karun asked for a second chance, and he was given that. He performed okay-okay; he was shuffled up and down the batting order. I thought the upcoming West Indies series would see Karun Nair being included," he added.