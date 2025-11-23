A video of India's star batter Shreyas Iyer is going viral on social media. In the surfaced clip, Iyer gets mobbed by his fans. The security personnel, who were there to keep the fans away from Iyer and make a safe and easy passage for him, also joined the crowd and asked the player for a selfie. This saw the India batter lose his cool over the security staff. "Bhai tumhara kaam hai hatana (Brother, your job is to clear the crowd)," says Iyer in the video.

Iyer remains out of action due to a spleen laceration he suffered during the Sydney ODI against Australia last month. The player is currently recovering and, if sources are to be believed, he is set to miss at least four months of cricket.

It was an awkward fall for Iyer while taking a catch during Australia's innings that resulted in the injury. The 30-year-old was taken off the field and did not return for the remainder of the game. The Indian team immediately took him to a hospital for scans, where internal bleeding and a ruptured spleen were detected, following which an immediate surgical intervention was needed.

The Indian cricket team is also dealing with another injury concern as Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill is out of action due to a neck injury. He suffered the injury during the first Test against South Africa and then got ruled out of the second game in Guwahati.

Gill was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of play on Day 2 in the first Test in Kolkata, said BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia in a statement on Friday, November 21.

"He was kept under observation and discharged the next day. He travelled to Guwahati on 19th November, 2025. Unfortunately, he was not fully fit to feature in the 2nd Test and will head to Mumbai for further assessment of his injury," Saikia added.