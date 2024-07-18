India all-rounder Shivam Dube -- who was initially struggling with his form in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and Caribbean -- said that coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Rohit Sharma had constantly backed him and their faith in his abilities has helped him to stay focused. The big-hitter, Dube did not have much impact with the bat in the T20 showpiece, scoring 13 runs in eight matches with the highest score 34. But, he proved his worth when it needed the most. His 27 off 16 balls cameo in the summit clash turned out to be vital in India's title triumph.

In the final against South Africa, Dube came in to bat when India was in trouble at 103-4 after 13.3 overs. Coming in under pressure, the 31-year-old joined Virat Kohli and forged a crucial 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket to stabilise the innings.

"The World Cup journey taught me a lot. The final was a crucial moment, and I am glad I could contribute to the team's efforts. Every match in the T20 World Cup was a learning experience, and the support from my teammates and fans kept me motivated. In the end, it's about giving your best for the team and making every opportunity count," Dube told IANS.

Despite his struggles with form, Dube remained in the playing XI throughout the tournament. He attributed this to the unwavering support of captain Rohit and coach Dravid, which has strengthened his resolve to improve and contribute to the team's future success.

"It was both challenging and motivating. It was a test of my mental strength and perseverance. The unwavering support from our captain and coach was incredible. They constantly backed me, encouraging me to stay positive and keep working hard. Their faith in my abilities and their guidance helped me stay focused and believe in myself. This experience has made me stronger and more determined to improve and contribute to the team's success in the future," said Dube.

After the T20 World Cup, Dube featured in the T20I series against Zimbabwe, where he bagged the Player of the Match honour for his 12-ball 26 in the final match of the series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)