Shikhar Dhawan on Saturday shared a funny reel on Instagram with Ravindra Jadeja. In the clip, Dhawan could be seen dancing in joy while Jadeja lip-syncs to the famous Bollywood dialogue "Iski shaadi karwa dijiye, zimmedari ayegi to sudhar jayeja. (Get him married. Once he gets responsibilities, he will come on track). Not only the fans, but also the Indian teammates of the duo reacted to the post. Indian pacers Arshdeep Singh and Khaleel Ahmed posted laughing emojis.

Watch the post here:

It is worth noting that Jadeja is currently undergoing rehab at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Both he and Dhawan have not been excluded from India's T20 World Cup squad. The duo are also not a part of India's ongoing three-match T20I series against Australia and the following white-ball games against South Africa.

Meanwhile, Team India won the second T20I against Australia by 6 wickets in Nagpur to level series 1-1.

Talking about the game, Matthew Wade's 43 not out off 20 balls and Aaron Finch's 31 off 15 helped Australia post 90 for 5 on the board. Axar Patel was exceptional with the ball, picking two wickets while conceding only 13 runs in his two overs.

In reply, Rohit and KL Rahul gave India a terrific start and added 39 runs in just 2.4 overs before Rahul fell to Adam Zampa. The Australian spinner then dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav to keep his side in the game but Rohit Sharma's 46 not out off 20 and Dinesh Karthik's 10 not out off 2 balls helped India seal a comfortable win.

The series decider will be played on Sunday in Hyderabad.