Shikhar Dhawan Tweets Injured Shoaib Malik. Pakistan Fans Thank Him

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday posted a message for Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who was hit on the head during his team's fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. "Janab @realshoaibmalik, hope you're recovering well and will be fit soon to be back on the field! Take care," tweeted Dhawan. Floored by the 32-year-old's gesture, fans of Malik and Pakistan cricket thanked him for the get-well-soon tweet.

?? — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) January 18, 2018

Dhawan's tweet drew praise from cricket lovers from across the border.

Malik was hurt in the 32nd over of the match when he tried stealing a single, with the throw from Colin Munro hitting him right at the back of his head. Malik came into bat without wearing a helmet as spinners were bowling and paid the price of not taking proper precautions while going out to bat. The impact of the ball hitting the head was so hard that it ricocheted off for a boundary.

Malik was given immediate medical attention after being hit on the head and resumed his innings soon after. However, his stay at the crease was curtailed as Mitchell Santner dismissed him in the next over.

Alhumdulilah I'm feeling great, the ball that hit me is in critical condition tho ??



Thank u dosto for all the wishes, messages, and tweets. Please remember me in your Duas ???? — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) January 17, 2018

Malik, however, allayed fears of a series injury with an update for his fans and followers on Twitter.