 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Tweets Injured Shoaib Malik. Pakistan Fans Thank Him

Updated: 19 January 2018 13:51 IST

Malik was hurt in the 32nd over of the match when he tried stealing a single, with the throw from Colin Munro hitting him right at the back of his head.

Shikhar Dhawan Tweets Injured Shoaib Malik. Pakistan Fans Thank Him
Shikhar Dhawan was dropped for the 2nd Test vs South Africa. © BCCI

India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday posted a message for Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, who was hit on the head during his team's fourth ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. "Janab @realshoaibmalik, hope you're recovering well and will be fit soon to be back on the field! Take care," tweeted Dhawan. Floored by the 32-year-old's gesture, fans of Malik and Pakistan cricket thanked him for the get-well-soon tweet.

Dhawan's tweet drew praise from cricket lovers from across the border.

Malik was hurt in the 32nd over of the match when he tried stealing a single, with the throw from Colin Munro hitting him right at the back of his head. Malik came into bat without wearing a helmet as spinners were bowling and paid the price of not taking proper precautions while going out to bat. The impact of the ball hitting the head was so hard that it ricocheted off for a boundary. 

Malik was given immediate medical attention after being hit on the head and resumed his innings soon after. However, his stay at the crease was curtailed as Mitchell Santner dismissed him in the next over. 

Malik, however, allayed fears of a series injury with an update for his fans and followers on Twitter.

Dhawan, who failed to deliver in the first Test against South Africa, was replaced with KL Rahul for the second Test at Centurion.

Topics : India Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Shoaib Malik Shikhar Dhawan Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dhawan tweeted Malik after the latter's injury
  • Malik was hit on the head during the ODI series vs NZ
  • Pakistan fans applauded Dhawan for his gesture
Related Articles
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan's Twitter Video Another Expression Of His Love For His Children
India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Shares A Heartfelt Post For His Family
India vs South Africa: Shikhar Dhawan Shares A Heartfelt Post For His Family
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sums Up 1st T20I Match vs South Africa In 90 Seconds
Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Sums Up 1st T20I Match vs South Africa In 90 Seconds
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.