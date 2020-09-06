Shikhar Dhawan has been a star for India and all other teams he has played for, and the cricketer indulged in some self-appreciation on Instagram by invoking this star value and captioning a picture of his chiselled back thus: “Andhere mein bhi chamak paida kar dete hain hum (We glow even in the dark).” His India teammate Harbhajan Singh, who has pulled out of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), was curious at Dhawan's revelation. “Bhaiya ji Kon sa tel lagate ho (What kind of oil do you use?” asked Harbhajan in Hindi. Dhawan replied in Punjabi: “shuru sarso toh kitaa c tey hun olive oil paaji”

Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan's former teammate, found some humour here as he commented: “Hahah”.

Dhawan is in the UAE to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and has been active on social media, as ever, to share the goings-on in his life with his teammates.

Last week he posed with fellow opening batsman Prithvi Shaw for Delhi Capitals' “Wide Smile Wednesday” and wished his coach Madan Sharma on Teacher's Day yesterday.

Delhi Capitals finished third in IPL 2019 and they are yet to win the title after 12 attempts.

IPL 2020 has been moved out of India due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. India has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.

The league begins on September 19 and the schedule is likely to be announced on Sunday, September 6.